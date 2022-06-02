Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

ISTANBUL

With a new heatwave gripping the country, temperatures are likely to hit above the seasonal norms throughout the next week, as a prominent meteorologist warns citizens of a hotter weekend ahead compared to weekdays.

“The temperatures are between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius higher than the seasonal norms. But it will get hotter on the weekend,” meteorologist Orhan Şen tweeted on June 1.

The expert also warned the residents of Istanbul for the rest of the month. “The temperature in Istanbul [on June 1] is 29 degrees Celsius. The average temperature in the city in June will be 26.8 degrees Celsius,” he noted.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued a warning for torrid weather that will show impacts until next week.

According to the statement, the temperature in the capital Ankara will be between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius, in the western province of İzmir between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır will be nearly 40 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

“The elderly people, children or those with chronic diseases [residing in the coastal and the southeastern provinces] should be cautious against heatstroke between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” the statement said.

The bureau also warned citizens living in some eastern provinces, especially in Central Anatolian provinces and cities along the eastern borders, of occasional and irregular thundery showers.