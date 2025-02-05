We won't tolerate attacks on women’s rights: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the 7th Ordinary Congress of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Women’s Branch at Ankara Sports Hall, emphasizing the party’s long and determined journey in serving the nation.

Erdoğan reflected on the nearly 25-year history of the AKP, stating that despite challenges, their commitment to serving the public has remained steadfast. He highlighted the party’s efforts to reach all 81 provinces and the entirety of Türkiye’s 783,000 square kilometers, aiming to win the hearts of the country’s 85 million citizens.

During his speech, Erdoğan acknowledged the crucial role women have played in the party’s mission. He also noted that the congress process, which began on Oct. 12, was conducted in a spirit of renewal rather than division.

“Unlike the opposition, which uses congresses for internal power struggles, we see them as opportunities for rejuvenation,” Erdoğan said. “In our congresses, hearts unite, and a spirit of solidarity prevails.”

The president referenced the AKP Youth Branch Congress held the previous week, where leadership transitioned after four years. Similarly, at the Women’s Branch Congress, a change in leadership took place. Erdoğan expressed gratitude to outgoing Women’s Branch Chair Ayşe Keşir for her contributions, particularly in areas such as women’s workforce participation, combating domestic violence, and social policies.

Istanbul Deputy Tuğba Işık Ercan was appointed as the new Women’s Branch Chair. “I have full confidence that Mrs. Ercan will take our movement to new heights,” Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan reaffirmed that AKP members are not driven by personal ambition but by a shared commitment to serving the nation. “We are not short-distance runners,” he declared. “We are in this for the long haul, striving tirelessly for the betterment of our country.”

He called on all party members to remain dedicated, emphasizing that internal conflicts and disengagement have no place in their mission. “None of us, including myself, have the luxury of stepping away from this struggle,” he stated.

The president addressed advancements in women’s education, noting that while female university enrollment stood at just 13 percent in 2002, it has now exceeded 53 percent.

Touching on broader political concerns, he criticized the opposition for attempting to revive discriminatory policies reminiscent of the 1997 “February 28” era. He reassured that women’s rights, particularly under Law No. 6284, remain protected without external influence.

“We will not tolerate the erosion of women’s hard-earned rights, whether in local governments or the private sector,” he asserted.

Erdoğan also condemned “marginal politics driven by revenge,” which he claimed were being promoted through opposition-led local administrations. He vowed to resist any ideological imposition on citizens’ lifestyles and values.

“The days when media figures speaking on behalf of power centers dictated to the people and civilian politics are long gone,” he declared.

Finally, Erdoğan targeted the Republican People’s Party (CHP), alleging that it had strayed from its founding principles. “They have turned the party of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk into a puppet of radical leftist factions,” he said.

As the congress concluded, Erdoğan reaffirmed his party’s commitment to unity, progress, and public service, urging members to stay the course in their mission for a stronger Türkiye.