Erdoğan says Antalya, Mersin hotels can host quake victims

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

The earthquake victims can stay in contracted hotels in the Mediterranean Antalya province, along with the southern Mersin province, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 8.

Erdoğan visited the southern Kahramanmaraş province, the epicenter of the massive magnitude earthquake, and then continued to the southern Hatay province.

“We held discussions with hotels in regions such as Antalya, Alanya and Mersin. If there are those who want to stay in hotels, we are ready to settle our citizens,” he stated.

“Eating and drinking, everything will be met at those hotels. Our coordination centers in each province are mobilized in this regard,” he said.

Updating the death toll to 8,574, the president said another 49,133 people were injured and a total of 6,444 buildings collapsed in the earthquake.

He conceded shortfalls in the response during the first day of the quake but said the situation has been taken under control since then.

“State institutions are at work. There were some difficulties on the first day, but on the second day and today, the situation has been dominated. Our work in the wreckage continues,” he stated.

At first, there were problems at the airports and on the roads, along with minor fuel problems, but they overcame these difficulties, Erdoğan said.

The president announced that 10,000 Turkish Liras (nearly $530) will be delivered to families affected by the earthquakes. ”We want to relieve their troubles in this transition period,” the president stated.

New housing units will be built within one year in 10 provinces hit by the disaster, he said and added, “We can never allow our citizens to stay on the street.”

Erdoğan also warned the citizens and the media against “provocations.” and urged them to comply only with the statements made by the disaster agency AFAD.

“I especially want them not to give an opportunity to the provocateurs. Except for the statements to be made from the headquarters of AFAD. I want my fellow members of the press not to give these provocateurs an opportunity.”

Today is a time of unity and solidarity, the president said and emphasized that the government has mobilized all its resources for the quake victims.

“Whatever the patience my nation has shown in such disasters, I believe that my citizens have shown the same patience in this disaster. It will show again after that,” the president stated.