We run toward fire people run away from: Female firefighters

ANTALYA

Five female firefighters, who joined the southern province of Antalya’s Fire Department a year ago, are proud to be in the profession of saving lives, saying that “they are running toward the fire people are running away from.”

“The sirens of the fire brigade trucks I heard in my childhood were the reason behind my choice of profession,” said 24-year-old Merve Nur Toy, one of the five firefighters.

“I always wanted to lend a hand to those in need. That is why I am a firefighter,” 22-year-old Betül Erdal told the Demirören News Agency.

On being asked about the difficulties of the profession, Erdal noted, “Think. We are running to the places people are running away from and step in.”

Seher Özdemir sees herself lucky as her family supported her when she expressed her willingness to become a firefighter.

“You cannot know what I feel when I give a hand to a person in a fire scene or take an animal out of a hole,” Özdemir said proudly.