We believe NATO more active than ever: Akar

ANKARA

Turkey shares NATO’s values and responsibilities and has “successfully” fulfilled all the duties and missions entrusted to it since 1952, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Jan. 14.

“We believe that NATO, as the most successful defense alliance in history, is more active and vibrant than ever before,” Akar said, visiting the 3rd Corps Command, which performed the NATO Rapid Deployment Corps-Turkey (NRDC-T) mission in 2021.

He described the transfer to Romania within the scope of the “Steadfast Defender-21 Exercise” as an “impressive success” in terms of logistics and military mobility.

“Right after this exercise, the 66th Brigade successfully participated in the ‘Saber Guardian Exercise’ with 11 allied countries. It increases our interoperability with our capability, contributes to our solidarity and improves our warfare capabilities,” he said.

Akar said 2021 was a difficult yea, adding, “One of these difficulties is the pandemic, which is encountered once in a century and whose impact continues to affect the whole world.”

The other threat is the rapidly changing security environment, he said.

“While our mission in Afghanistan ended last year, new risks have arisen around Ukraine. Yet you have demonstrated your professionalism and dedication while carrying out your task effectively,” he said.

“You have also demonstrated, as a multinational alliance force, the political unity and solidarity that are essential elements in the defense of the Euro-Atlantic region. We must retain the deep expertise we have gained and use it for future missions,” he added.