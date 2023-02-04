We attach importance to Kosovo building peaceful relations: Erdoğan

ANKARA

''We attach great importance to Kosovo building peaceful relations with all of its neighbors. In this regard, we support the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, and expect the parties to display a peaceful and constructive stance,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said during a joint press conference with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Feb. 3.

Reiterating his sorrow as well as his wish for a speedy recovery over the flood that hit the north of Kosovo last week, Erdoğan stated that the Turkish nation will continue to stand by its Kosovar brothers and sisters, and added that Türkiye stands ready to all kinds of support to heal the wounds caused by the disaster.

Highlighting that Türkiye has been the second country after the U.S. to have recognized Kosovo, President Erdoğan noted that an intensive work will be launched to reach the targeted number of countries that recognize Kosovo.

Congratulating Kosovo on the 15th anniversary of its independence, which will be marked on February 17, President Erdoğan said: “We continue our joint efforts to ensure that Kosovo reaches the position it deserves in the international arena. In this regard, we support Kosovo’s vision to join NATO, the Council of Europe and the European Union. During our meeting, we discussed the potential steps in the areas of economy, trade, energy, defense industry and the fight against terror as well our political relations. I asked my dear friend to make additional efforts to increase our solidarity against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization’s (FETO) activities in Kosovo.”

Stressing that Türkiye is the country with the highest exports to Kosovo, President Erdoğan stated: “Our companies have nearly 400 million euros’ worth of investments in Kosovo. Our enterprises are ready to boost their contributions to our Kosovar brothers and sisters if the necessary means and opportunities are provided. We also continue our development aids. TİKA has put about 100 million euros’ worth of sources at the service of Kosovar citizens by means of approximately 700 projects thus far. We will continue to implement significant projects in collaboration to increase the prosperity of our Kosovar brothers and sisters.”

Praising the contributions the Turkish community, which constitutes an important aspect of the Türkiye-Kosovo relations and cultivates bonds between the two nations, makes to the development of Kosovo in every area, Erdoğan said he appreciates the Kosovar authorities’ attitude towards the Turkish kinsmen in the country.

Underlining the importance Türkiye attaches to Kosovo building peaceful relations with all of its neighbors, President Erdoğan stated: “In this regard, we support the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, and expect the parties to display a peaceful and constructive stance. We hope that the dialogue process with Serbia will result in a way that ensures the region’s lasting peace and stability. Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support for the peace and stability of our region and to make the necessary contribution if requested by the parties. We will keep taking steps to strengthen our bond of brotherhood with a prosperous Kosovo that will guarantee regional peace and security.”