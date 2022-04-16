We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

ANKARA

We are determined to make the best of these advantages of ours and make our country one of the top 10 economies in the world, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 16.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Phaselis Tunnel, he said: “As we always say, our greatest strength is our nation’s unity, solidarity and brotherhood. If we allow no one to disrupt this climate of brotherhood, focus together on our goals for 2023 and embrace our vision for 2053, there is no power that can stand in our way.

Erdoğan addressed via videoconference the opening ceremony of Phaselis Tunnel, which is located on the Mediterranean coast road and enables easier transportation between the provincial center of Antalya and its western districts.

Drawing attention to the investments and efforts made in Turkey over the past 20 years for development, President Erdoğan said: “We possess the means and capabilities to compete, and even outperform, in many areas developed countries, whose infrastructures have worn out and become dilapidated and are no longer sufficient. We are determined to make the best of these advantages of ours and make our country one of the top 10 economies in the world. Cognizant of the fact that there is no gain without pain, we see the hardships we are enduring today as the price for the great Turkey which we will achieve in the period ahead. As we always say, our greatest strength is our nation’s unity, solidarity and brotherhood. If we allow no one to disrupt this climate of brotherhood, focus together on our goals for 2023 and embrace our vision for 2053, there is no power that can stand in our way.”

Erdoğan continued his remarks as follows: “Everyone in our country has safety of life and property. Anyone who wants to work is employed. Our state stands by anyone in need. Turkey is now in the most prestigious position of its near history. Things are going well in the production sector of economy, too. There will be left no obstacle to prevent us from achieving our goals once we break the back of inflation as well. We see every newly-introduced service as a new step taken in this direction. I once again wish for Phaselis Tunnel to yield auspicious developments for our country and Antalya, and thank anyone who has contributed to its construction.”