We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

  • April 16 2022 16:14:00

We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

ANKARA
We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

We are determined to make the best of these advantages of ours and make our country one of the top 10 economies in the world, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 16.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Phaselis Tunnel, he said: “As we always say, our greatest strength is our nation’s unity, solidarity and brotherhood. If we allow no one to disrupt this climate of brotherhood, focus together on our goals for 2023 and embrace our vision for 2053, there is no power that can stand in our way.

Erdoğan addressed via videoconference the opening ceremony of Phaselis Tunnel, which is located on the Mediterranean coast road and enables easier transportation between the provincial center of Antalya and its western districts.

Drawing attention to the investments and efforts made in Turkey over the past 20 years for development, President Erdoğan said: “We possess the means and capabilities to compete, and even outperform, in many areas developed countries, whose infrastructures have worn out and become dilapidated and are no longer sufficient. We are determined to make the best of these advantages of ours and make our country one of the top 10 economies in the world. Cognizant of the fact that there is no gain without pain, we see the hardships we are enduring today as the price for the great Turkey which we will achieve in the period ahead. As we always say, our greatest strength is our nation’s unity, solidarity and brotherhood. If we allow no one to disrupt this climate of brotherhood, focus together on our goals for 2023 and embrace our vision for 2053, there is no power that can stand in our way.”

Erdoğan continued his remarks as follows: “Everyone in our country has safety of life and property. Anyone who wants to work is employed. Our state stands by anyone in need. Turkey is now in the most prestigious position of its near history. Things are going well in the production sector of economy, too. There will be left no obstacle to prevent us from achieving our goals once we break the back of inflation as well. We see every newly-introduced service as a new step taken in this direction. I once again wish for Phaselis Tunnel to yield auspicious developments for our country and Antalya, and thank anyone who has contributed to its construction.”

Erdogan, tunnels,

TURKEY We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan

We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. House sales in Turkey jumped by 20.6 pct in March

    House sales in Turkey jumped by 20.6 pct in March

  2. Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu

    Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu

  3. Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

    Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

  4. Russia shatters Kiev calm with fresh strikes

    Russia shatters Kiev calm with fresh strikes

  5. Turkey’s fishing season ends

    Turkey’s fishing season ends
Recommended
Erdoğan has iftar dinner with relatives of femicide victims

Erdoğan has iftar dinner with relatives of femicide victims
Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu

Excavation unearths Ottoman-era bath in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu
Work underway to add Turkey to EuroVelo network

Work underway to add Turkey to EuroVelo network
Turkey’s fishing season ends

Turkey’s fishing season ends
Turks donate some 980 liras on average

Turks donate some 980 liras on average
Director dropped from festival over violence against woman

Director dropped from festival over violence against woman
WORLD Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise

Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise

Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China’s biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves.
ECONOMY Exporters to benefit from loan package: Minister

Exporters to benefit from loan package: Minister

Businesses that earn revenues in foreign currencies, particularly exporters and tourism companies, will be granted cheap loans, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said at a meeting in the Black Sea province of Samsun on April 15.
SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.