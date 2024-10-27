Waymo ramps up robotaxi push with $5.6 bln in funding

Waymo ramps up robotaxi push with $5.6 bln in funding

NEW YORK
Waymo ramps up robotaxi push with $5.6 bln in funding

Waymo has raised $5.6 billion from investors to expand a robotaxi program now operating in Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.

The investment round was led by Google-parent Alphabet, which spun the company off from a research unit and retains controlling interest, Waymo said.

The list of Waymo backers includes Silicon Valley venture capital powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz, along with Fidelity and Silver Lake.

Waymo declined to disclose the value placed on the company during the investment round.

It raised $3.2 billion in 2020 and $2.5 billion in 2021.

Waymo started as a "moonshot" project in Google's X lab in 2009 and was spun off into a separate company in 2016.

Waymo One ride-hailing services operate in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, with the company saying it plans to expand to the cities of Austin and Atlanta as part of a partnership with ride-share platform Uber.

While Waymo competitors include General Motors subsidiary Cruise, as well as Amazon-owned Zoox, it has been moving steadily along the road to making robotaxis more common.

Elon Musk recently unveiled what he said was a robotaxi capable of self-driving, predicting it would be available by 2027 -- about a decade after he first promised an autonomous vehicle.

Waymo, on the other hand, said its robotaxi service already provides 100,000 paid rides weekly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration early this year launched an investigation into Waymo after reports some self-driving cars hit stationary objects.

Robotaxis in San Francisco have also been targeted by vandals and activists opposed to the innovation.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

    Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

  2. Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

    Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

  3. Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

    Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

  4. Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

    Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

  5. Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

    Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war
Recommended
Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad
Oil, gas exploration in Somalia game changer: Energy minister

Oil, gas exploration in Somalia 'game changer': Energy minister
France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

Chinas second-generation factory owners go digital

China's second-generation factory owners go digital

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city
McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu

McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu
E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year
WORLD Duterte offers no apologies for deadly drug war

Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified on Monday at a senate probe of the crackdown.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors have undertaken a total of $11.8 billion worth of projects abroad in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

It was a night to remember for Turkish footballers plying their trade abroad, as Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick for Benfica in Portugal and Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to inspire a stunning comeback for Juventus in Italy.
﻿