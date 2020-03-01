Watford snap Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten run

  March 01 2020

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Liverpool's 44-game unbeaten run in the English Premier League was ended on Feb. 29 by Watford at the Vicarage Road.

The teams were unable to break a scoreless deadlock in the first half but in the second half, Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr was key, scoring two goals against the league leaders.

English forward Troy Deeney was the other goal maker in the 3-0 win.

Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat this season and missed a chance to become the second club to end a season without losing a match.

Arsenal still hold the longest unbeaten streak in the Premier League with 49 matches and are the only club to win the league title without losing a match in 2003-2004 season.

Liverpool remain 22 points ahead in the table with 79 points.

Watford gained a critical win to climb out of the relegation zone with 27 points.

