MUĞLA
Water flows again after 1,900 years in Roman bath at Stratonikeia

After months of meticulous restoration work, water has been successfully restored to the ancient Roman bath pool at Stratonikeia, an archaeological site located in the southwestern city of Muğla.

 

This marks the first time in around 1,900 years that water has flowed through the bath’s original channels.

 

Located in the Yatağan district, Stratonikeia is a historically rich site that spans multiple eras, including the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Menteşe Beylik, Ottoman and modern Republican periods.

 

The site, often referred to as the "city of gladiators," is famous for its grand marble architecture and is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List.

 

Excavations at Stratonikeia have been ongoing since 1977, revealing new artifacts and structures that shed light on its long and diverse history.

 

Professor Dr. Bilal Söğüt, head of the excavation committee in the region, highlighted the restoration of the Roman bath as a particularly meaningful achievement under a project titled “Legacy for the Future.”

 

"After completing the excavation and conservation efforts, we managed to reopen the original water channel, allowing water to flow into the bath’s pool just as it did nearly two millennia ago," he said. "It was exciting. It's a place where visitors can explore and enjoy themselves.”

 

Söğüt also noted that, although the region is experiencing high temperatures, visitors are reminded that the pool is not meant for swimming but for viewing only.

 

In related developments, archaeologists have also been uncovering and restoring a rare ancient library within the site.

 

Located at the crossroads of four main streets in the town center, the library was originally built during the Hellenistic period and later redesigned during the Roman era with the addition of mosaics and remained in use until the fourth century A.D.

Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
