Watchdogs to assess readiness in quake-hit cities ahead of polls

Watchdogs to assess readiness in quake-hit cities ahead of polls

ANKARA
Watchdogs to assess readiness in quake-hit cities ahead of polls

A team of election watchdogs led by the Supreme Election Council (YSK) chair will conduct inspections of cities affected by last year's devastating earthquake in preparation for the mayoral polls scheduled for March 31, local media reported yesterday.

The examination aims to ensure the readiness of the earthquake-stricken regions to host the upcoming electoral process, according to daily Hürriyet.

YSK head Ahmet Yener revealed that the delegation will visit the earthquake-affected areas in March to assess the condition of vital technical equipment crucial for a smooth process. In addition to evaluating technical readiness, the team will also scrutinize schools earmarked as polling booths.

Addressing the citizens who had to migrate to other provinces in the aftermath of the earthquake, Yener pledged to facilitate their return during the election period.

In a related development, Yener announced that the Innovation Party, previously approved to participate in the elections, has withdrawn from the electoral race, the paper wrote. Additionally, the party previously called the Great Türkiye Party has rebranded itself as the Ocak Party.

The list of eligible parties for the upcoming elections includes newcomers Anatolian Unity Party (ABP) and Bright Democracy Party (ADP), contrasting with last May's twin parliamentary and presidential elections.

Notably, the Party for Change in Türkiye (TDP), previously led by current main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül, merged with the CHP in June and will not be participating in the upcoming polls.

The Greens and Left Future Party (YSP), meanwhile, will be partaking in this election under its new name, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

    Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

  2. Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

    Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges

  3. Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off

    Ukraine 'artillery coalition' set for Paris kick-off

  4. Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar

    Medicines for hostages, aid arrives in Gaza: Qatar

  5. China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes

    China says willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran after strikes
Recommended
Türkiye’s first astronaut to conduct 13 space experiments

Türkiye’s first astronaut to conduct 13 space experiments
Illegal betting sites spread to schools

Illegal betting sites spread to schools
Foreigners with residence permits in Türkiye drop by over 247,000

Foreigners with residence permits in Türkiye drop by over 247,000
FM says Turkish-Japanese university set to open this year

FM says Turkish-Japanese university set to open this year
Foreign minister to visit Jordan to discuss situation in Gaza

Foreign minister to visit Jordan to discuss situation in Gaza
Health minister addresses latest surge in respiratory infections

Health minister addresses latest surge in respiratory infections
WORLD Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Israeli strikes killed dozens more people overnight, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday, including in the territory's south where Israel has intensified operations.
ECONOMY West Bank economy in tatters as Gaza war rages

West Bank economy in tatters as Gaza war rages

In the occupied West Bank, Hafeth Ghazawneh waits in quiet frustration for customers to visit his falafel stall, which has been deserted since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".