Watchdogs to assess readiness in quake-hit cities ahead of polls

ANKARA

A team of election watchdogs led by the Supreme Election Council (YSK) chair will conduct inspections of cities affected by last year's devastating earthquake in preparation for the mayoral polls scheduled for March 31, local media reported yesterday.

The examination aims to ensure the readiness of the earthquake-stricken regions to host the upcoming electoral process, according to daily Hürriyet.

YSK head Ahmet Yener revealed that the delegation will visit the earthquake-affected areas in March to assess the condition of vital technical equipment crucial for a smooth process. In addition to evaluating technical readiness, the team will also scrutinize schools earmarked as polling booths.

Addressing the citizens who had to migrate to other provinces in the aftermath of the earthquake, Yener pledged to facilitate their return during the election period.

In a related development, Yener announced that the Innovation Party, previously approved to participate in the elections, has withdrawn from the electoral race, the paper wrote. Additionally, the party previously called the Great Türkiye Party has rebranded itself as the Ocak Party.

The list of eligible parties for the upcoming elections includes newcomers Anatolian Unity Party (ABP) and Bright Democracy Party (ADP), contrasting with last May's twin parliamentary and presidential elections.

Notably, the Party for Change in Türkiye (TDP), previously led by current main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül, merged with the CHP in June and will not be participating in the upcoming polls.

The Greens and Left Future Party (YSP), meanwhile, will be partaking in this election under its new name, the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM).