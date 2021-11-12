Waste collectors seek better working conditions

  • November 12 2021 07:00:00

Waste collectors seek better working conditions

ISTANBUL
Waste collectors seek better working conditions

Turkish street waste collectors have been waiting for legislation from authorities to improve their working conditions, the head of an NGO has said.

Keeping the environment clean in addition to contributing to the economy, street waste collectors have played a vital role on the front lines during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Now they seek better working conditions and social security.

Recep Karaman, the chairman of the Street Waste Collectors Association, stated that 80 percent of waste on the streets across the country was collected by them.

“We collect [waste] informally and under unsanitary conditions, but somehow we close that gap in this recycling system,” he said.

Karaman stated that the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry initiated a major study on the integration of street collectors into the zero-waste system, adding that he expects a project that would improve the unhealthy field conditions.

“An arrangement to be made will enable us to work safely in the field,” he noted, adding that they received a clear commitment from Minister Murat Kurum.

“We want to have social security and want to do this work as a profession,” he said.

Turkey,

WORLD World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report

World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to give booster shots to all adults: Minister

    Turkey to give booster shots to all adults: Minister

  2. A New Beginning for Turkic world: Op-ed

    A New Beginning for Turkic world: Op-ed

  3. Turkey launches initiative to plant 252 million saplings by year end

    Turkey launches initiative to plant 252 million saplings by year end

  4. Turkish bladesmith makes special swords, knives with ‘Damascus steel’

    Turkish bladesmith makes special swords, knives with ‘Damascus steel’

  5. Turkish, Polish foreign ministers discuss migrant crisis at Belarus border

    Turkish, Polish foreign ministers discuss migrant crisis at Belarus border
Recommended
Turkey reiterates support for Poland, Latvia, Lithuania amid refugee flux

Turkey reiterates support for Poland, Latvia, Lithuania amid refugee flux
Turkic grouping to change its name to Organization of Turkic States: Turkish FM

Turkic grouping to change its name to Organization of Turkic States: Turkish FM
Blaming Turkey for refugee crisis amounts to ingratitude, says Erdoğan

Blaming Turkey for refugee crisis amounts to 'ingratitude,' says Erdoğan

Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce
Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public
Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger

Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger
WORLD World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report

World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report

Helping vulnerable nations cope with the multiplier effect of climate change on droughts, flooding, heatwaves and tropical mega-storms will require trillions of dollars, not the billions now on the table at COP26, a draft U.N. report obtained by AFP reveals.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts $1.65 bln surplus in Sept

Current account balance posts $1.65 bln surplus in Sept

Turkey's current account balance posted a surplus of $1.65 billion in September, bringing the 12-month rolling deficit to $18.4 billion, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on Nov. 11.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.