Warrants out for FETÖ suspects in several cities

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security authorities on June 9 launched multiple operations in various provinces to detain suspects affiliated

with the FETÖ- the group behind the bloody failed coup attempt of 2016.



Prosecutors issued warrants for a total of 191 suspects, including 181 on-duty members of the Turkish Air Forces, and security forces started Izmir-based simultaneous operations in 22 provinces.



Security sources also announced that 145 of the suspects were detained.

Separately, prosecutors issued warrants for a total of 44 suspects, including eight on-duty members of the Turkish Armed Forces, and security forces started Istanbul-based simultaneous operations in eight provinces.

Security sources said 33 of the suspects were detained.



Prosecutors in the capital Ankara also issued detention warrants for a total of 32 suspects, including 13 on-duty members of the Turkish Air Forces.



Security sources announced that 25 of the suspects were detained in simultaneous operations in 14 provinces.



In another Ankara-based operation, the prosecutors also issued warrants for eight suspects, including an on-duty member of the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.



Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.