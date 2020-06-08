Arrest warrants out for FETÖ suspects

GAZİANTEP / BALIKESİR / BURSA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security authorities on June 8 launched multiple operations in various provinces to detain suspects affiliated with the FETÖ- the group behind the bloody failed coup attempt of 2016.

Prosecutors issued detention warrants for a total of 33 suspects, including 24 on-duty police force members, and security forces started simultaneous operations in 16 provinces.

Separately, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 42 suspects found to be using ByLock- FETÖ’s encrypted smartphone messaging app- and in touch with terror affiliates through pay phone.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.



