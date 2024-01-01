Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast

HAKKARI

Following the successive earthquakes in Hakkari’s Yüksekova district, located in southeastern Türkiye, experts have once again reiterated warnings over future risks in the region.

Earthquakes of 4.4, 3.5 and 4.5 magnitude occurred successively in Yüksekova on Dec. 31, causing fear and panic among the residents.

While AFAD and the Hakkari Governor's Office announced that no negative incidents have been reported in the city so far, experts voiced their concerns following the earthquakes.

Professor Okan Tüysüz and Professor Övgün Ahmet Ercan stated that the region is prone to a magnitude 7 earthquake, while Professor Naci Görür drew attention to the risk of landslides.

"On the last day of the year, two earthquakes occurred in Hakkari on the Şemdinli Yüksekova right lateral thrust fracture with magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.6 at a focal depth of 5 kilometers. I had previously reported that this region is prone to a 7 magnitude earthquake. There is an earthquake gap here," Ercan commented.

Speaking of the possible earthquake in the future, Tüysüz stated, "It cannot specifically be said that today's earthquakes are a sign of a big earthquake. There is a potential for a bigger earthquake but this potential is not related to the current earthquakes. We know that the faults will produce a 7 magnitude earthquake. My opinion is that this will not be in the near future."

Meanwhile, Görür drew attention to the risk of landslides, saying: "It is possible to have earthquakes in this region because the Arabian Plate moved northward and compressed Eastern Anatolia. Therefore, there may be movements in the Bitlis-Zagros thrust belt. Landslides may also develop in various places in Hakkari as a result of these earthquakes.”

"Since transportation routes are very limited in Hakkari, it is very important to build alternative roads in case of a possible emergency response," he added.