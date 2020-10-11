Wanted terrorist among ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

  • October 11 2020 10:38:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A wanted terrorist neutralized last month in southeastern Turkey was on the country's wanted list, the Interior Ministry said on Oct. 10.

Nurgül Duran, codenamed Yıldız, was in the orange category of Interior Ministry's wanted list, it said in a statement, adding that she was among the eight terrorists who were neutralized in Operation Yıldırım-1 in Beytüşşebap, Şırnak on Sept. 23-24.

The terrorist operated at a senior level in the Şırnak organization of the PKK terror group in the Silopi district in 2015-2016, and coordinated many terrorist incidents and gave instructions, it added.

Turkey’s wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists’ affiliation was not mentioned, but the terror group PKK has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

