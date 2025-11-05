Wall paintings in Urartian structure under protection

VAN

Wall paintings discovered three years ago during an illegal excavation in an underground Urartian structure group in the Tuşba district of the eastern province of Van have been placed under special protection measures.

Excavation and preservation work began in 2022 at Garibin Hill, about 30 kilometers from the city center, with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry after it was determined that treasure hunters had carried out illegal digging there.

Under the direction of Professor Mehmet Işıklı from Atatürk University’s Faculty of Letters, Department of Archaeology, researchers identified a tunnel-shaped structure group containing the best-preserved wall paintings of the Urartian period.

The monumental complex, located 6-7 meters underground and consisting of multiple interconnected rooms entered through a small opening, contains wall paintings estimated to be about 3,000 years old. Measures have been taken to ensure their preservation.

The ceiling of the structure has been reinforced with iron pillars to protect three tiers of divine, human and animal figures found along labyrinth-like walls that are 1.5 meters wide and 1 meter high.

The site, which can only be entered with special clothing and whose humidity is controlled by hygrometers, will also be covered with a protective tent to prevent water infiltration.

The area is under constant surveillance by security cameras, and gendarmerie units are stationed on-site.

Işıklı told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the tunnel had been reinforced with iron pillars to protect the wall paintings.

“We are dealing with very few surviving Urartian wall paintings,” he said. “Since the walls are made of mudbrick and the paints are organic, they are extremely fragile. Excavating and preserving them is very challenging. The best examples in Türkiye were previously found in Altıntepe, Erzincan. Some of them were protected and moved to museums during excavations in the 1950s. There are also wall paintings in Arin Berd, Armenia, but those are known to be post-Urartian. Therefore, the best-preserved genuine Urartian examples are found in Türkiye, both in Van and Erzincan.”

Noting that this is the first time wall paintings have been discovered during excavations in the region, Işıklı said: “Our goal is to protect and uncover the wall paintings as soon as possible and exhibit them as part of humanity’s cultural heritage. As part of this, a large tent project is being implemented. After ensuring the necessary protective conditions, excavations will gradually resume, and the entire site will be brought to light.”

A monumental architectural complex awaits us

Emphasizing the significance of the findings, Işıklı continued: “We are dealing with a very sensitive and unique dataset. Wall paintings appear throughout the tunnel, which is extremely rare. Conservation experts from the Istanbul Regional Restoration and Conservation Laboratory are working with us. Each year, they monitor humidity, bacteria levels and cleanliness, and report on the condition of the paintings. Everything is kept under strict control.”

“We developed a strategy for how to carry out the excavation, which requires isolating the site from air exposure and establishing infrastructure for emergency interventions. In the first stage, a 1,000-square-meter tent will be installed and completed within a month. We will then open the area from above. Based on similar painted examples found in Altıntepe, we believe a monumental architectural structure awaits us, possibly a ceremonial hall or a section of a royal complex. When we begin excavating, we may find that the entire space is adorned with wall paintings, making this an extraordinary discovery.”