Wall of Odeon regains ancient look

ÇANAKKALE
Marble coverings that have been found during the excavations in the ancient city of Alexandria Troas are being placed on the wall of the 2,000-year-old Odeon structure, and it regains its look from the ancient era.

Located in the Dalyan village of the northern province of Çanakkale’s Ezine district, the ancient city of Alexandria Troas had a strong and flourishing economy between the first and fourth centuries, after it became a Roman colony seaport. With a population of nearly 100,000 during this period, the ancient city was mostly abandoned in the ninth century after its economy deteriorated.

Works in the ancient city of Alexandria Troas, a 2,400-year-old city, was carried out by a German team between 1997 and 2009. Since 2011, the excavations have been carried out in the ancient city under the presidency of Professor Erhan Öztepe, a faculty member at the Department of Archeology at Ankara University, with a team of 30 members.

He said that the wall, located just north of the first entrance gate, is located in a position to give information about how it should have been in ancient times when viewed from the opposite side.

This year, the team is carrying out renovations as well as excavations. In this context, the marble coverings found during the excavations are being placed on the wall of the Odeon (a place built for musical activities) in the multi-building area in the forum, which is located in the center of the ancient city. The goal is to give the facade of the ancient city its original look.

Speaking about the works made in the Odeon in the north of the city, Öztepe said the following:

“We are now in the city’s forum, in what we call the ‘Odeon,’ within an important group of buildings that form the city’s eastern border. This was an ancient structure used for cultural and musical events. Travelers in the 1700s also shared with us the visuals and features of this building in ancient times. For the last two years, after the modern period excavations started, we have planned the renovation works as well as the excavations, especially in the sections in the north end of the building. This year, we brought together all the marble plaques that we found around the warehouse, especially in the north and east corners of the Odeon. We also continue the reinforcement work on the wall. We applied the original mortar on the back and put marble coatings on it. Thus, the wall, which is located just north of the first entrance gate, has come to a position to give information about how it should have been in ancient times.”

Pink lake

The ancient city of Alexandria Troas contributes to tourism with its heart-shaped pink lake and magnificent granite columns.

The 2,000-year-old ancient port has become one of the eight pink lakes in the world today, as the salty water inside turns pink at certain times of the year. Due to the color and its shape, it has become a center of tourist attraction.

Also, the ruins in the ancient city that have survived until today can be viewed on the sea and under the water. Another factor that makes its port important is that Saint Paul, mentioned in the Bible as an apostle of Christ, had used this port during his trips in the first century, according to Öztepe.

