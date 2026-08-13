Vox Humanis Choir returns to Şanlıurfa

ŞANLIURFA

The Vox Humanis Polyphonic Choir, made up of volunteers from Şanlıurfa and students from Harran University, won first place in its category. (DHA photo)

Fresh off winning top honors at the 2026 World Choir Games in Sweden, Harran University’s Vox Humanis Choir arrived at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport to a celebratory welcome, supported by the local Şanlıurfa Municipality.



According to a statement from the municipality, the HRÜ Vox Humanis Choir, which successfully represented Şanlıurfa’s musical culture on the international stage, returned to the city after becoming the world champion in its category at the World Choir Games 2026 in Sweden.



More than 160 choirs and over 8,500 choristers from more than 40 countries participated in the event. A welcoming ceremony was held at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport for Vox Humanis, which won first place in its category.



Şanlıurfa Deputy Governor Onur Özaydın, Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Ahmet Aksoy, Metropolitan Municipality Secretary-General Mithat Can Kutluca, Harran University Acting Rector Professor Ahmet İlyas, academic staff and many participants welcomed the choir.



Aksoy highlighted the importance of the choir’s achievement, saying the success was a beginning for Şanlıurfa and expressing his belief that more achievements would follow.



Deputy Governor Özaydın said they were very proud of the choir for winning the world championship in Sweden.



Vox Humanis Choir Conductor Fırat Altun, a faculty member at Harran University’s Faculty of Education, Department of Fine Arts Education, said winning the world title was a great source of pride for them and highlighted Şanlıurfa’s historical importance in music.