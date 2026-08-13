Swift, Lovett to join Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Swift, Lovett to join Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Swift, Lovett to join Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift is elected in the contemporary songwriter/artist category.

Global superstar Taylor Swift and country legend Lyle Lovett will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Aug. 11.


The new class also includes Shawn Camp and Lee Thomas Miller, both elected in the contemporary songwriter category, and Bruce Channel as the veteran songwriter. They will be formally inducted during the 56th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala later this year.


Swift, the 14-time Grammy Award winning artist, is elected in the contemporary songwriter/artist category. She’s known for writing many of her own hits since launching her career in Nashville as a preteen. Those include her country singles “Teardrops On My Guitar” and “Love Story,” as well as her blockbuster pop hits “Blank Space,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Cruel Summer.” She became the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.


Lovett is elected in the veteran songwriter/artist category. He started his career in the folk scene before finding success for his clever lyricism and innovative country-Americana songs like “She’s No Lady,” “Cowboy Man,” “Give Back My Heart,” “Why I Don’t Know,” “God Will” and more.


Camp began as a fiddle player for Shelby Lynne, Alan Jackson,Trisha Yearwood and others in the ’80s before becoming a hit songwriter. His credits include Garth Brooks’ “Two Piña Coladas,” Brooks & Dunn’s “How Long Gone” and Willie Nelson’s “A Beautiful Time.”


Miller’s hits include Terri Clark’s “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” Trace Adkins’ “You’re Gonna Miss This,” Tim McGraw’s “Nothin’ To Die For” and “Southern Girl,” Chris Stapleton’s “Whiskey And You” and many songs for Brad Paisley, including “The World.”


Texas talent Channel is perhaps best known for “Hey! Baby!” written in 1959 and recorded by José Feliciano, Ringo Starr,Conway Twitty, Anne Murray and DJ Ötzi; it may be most recognizable for its prominent placement in the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing.”


The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame executive director Mark Ford said, “This is always one of the most anticipated days on our calendar — the annual reveal of our incoming class. We’re excited to add new names to a list that began more than a half century ago.”

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