Istanbul’s Rami Library named the world’s best ‘green library’

ANKARA

Approximately 36,000 square meters of historic building fabric was preserved, while 51,000 square meters of green space was created around the library. (AA photo)

Rami Library, affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, won first place in the “Large-Scale Project” category at the 2026 Green Library Awards organized by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), beating 62 entries from 27 countries.



According to a statement from the ministry, the winners of the Green Library Awards, organized for the 11th time this year by IFLA’s Environment, Sustainability and Libraries Section (ENSULIB), have been announced. Rami Library in Istanbul received the top prize in the “Large-Scale Project” category for its project titled “Transforming a 19th-Century Historic Barracks into a Climate-Resilient Urban Commons.” A total of 62 entries from 27 countries were submitted to the competition.



Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the historic Rami Barracks, which had fallen into disuse, had been transformed into a modern library that serves as an international example through its environmentally friendly approach, strong green infrastructure and model as a living public space

Ersoy added that Rami Library, the only project from Türkiye to reach the finals in the large-scale project category, brought home the first-place award at a ceremony held in Busan, South Korea.



The Rami Barracks, built between 1826 and 1828, opened as Rami Library in 2023 following restoration and repurposing works that preserved its historical character.



Approximately 36,000 square meters of historic building fabric was preserved, while 51,000 square meters of green space was created around the library. The library promotes sustainability through rainwater reuse, low-consumption equipment, LED lighting and solar energy systems.



The landscaping includes 696 trees and 99,000 shrubs, while a biological pond and wetland areas are intended to support biodiversity in the area.



Rami Library has a collection of 2 million books and seating capacity for 4,200 people. It welcomed more than 8.2 million visitors between its opening in 2023 and the end of 2025.



During the same period, the library hosted 8,360 events, 3,000 workshops and educational programs. It also hosted 1,611 schools and 325 different institutions.



The award was presented to Rami Library Director Ali Çelik and Director General of Libraries and Publications Taner Beyoğlu during the 90th



IFLA World Library and Information Congress in Busan, South Korea.