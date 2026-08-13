Rare Super Mario cartridges discovered

AUSTIN

Three of the five perfect-score cartridges will be auctioned online.

A collection of 97 rare “Super Mario Bros. Duck Hunt” cartridges discovered in a Wisconsin storehouse is heading to an online auction after experts determined that some are among the rarest NES collectibles known.



Jason Ganos, a longtime Nintendo collector, was contacted by Kevin Braun, owner of One Stop Wonders in Waukesha, Wisconsin, who asked for help selling old Nintendo games. Braun also mentioned a box of Super Mario cartridges that had been stored for years.



Ganos quickly realized the cartridges were unusual. The 97 copies were manufactured in 1993, two years after Nintendo discontinued the game bundle. Ganos and Braun believe they may have been produced as warranty replacements or for a planned retail release that never happened.



Ganos took all 97 cartridges to California for authentication and grading. Five received a perfect 10 from Professional Sports Authenticator’s video game grading service. Ganos said no NES cartridge had previously received a perfect score from the service.



Three of the five perfect-score cartridges will be auctioned online from Aug. 14 through Sept. 9. Ganos and Braun will keep one perfect 10 cartridge each.



The pair also plans to organize a charity auction after the current sale.