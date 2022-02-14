Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

  • February 14 2022 07:00:00

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

STOCKHOLM
Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Alamy Photo

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

Chinese-owned Volvo Cars said the global shortage of semiconductors caused sales and profits to fall in the last quarter of the year.

Retail sales fell by 20 percent to 168,000 units in the fourth quarter of the year.

But revenue fell at a smaller rate - 6 percent - as “strong demand had a positive effect on prices and the sale of more expensive cars” while interest in electrified cars continued to grow globally.

Revenue fell to 80 billion kronor ($8.6 billion, 7.5 billion euros) from the same quarter in 2020 while net profit sank by 60 percent to 2.3 billion kronor.

Owned by Geely, the Sweden-based carmaker said the semiconductor shortage worsened in the second half of 2021.

The picture was brighter for the full year, with revenues jumping by 7 percent to a record 282 billion kronor.

Net profit soared to 14.2 billion kronor, nearly double the 2020 figure.

Profitability also rose, with its operating margin rising by four percentage points to 7.2 percent.

“2021 was a year to be proud of for Volvo Cars,” said chief executive Hakan Samuelsson.

“Looking ahead, uncertainty is still high. While component shortage has eased somewhat, we expect the supply chain to remain a restraining factor,” he warned.

Volvo Cars, which plans to sell only fully electric models by 2030, said the share of sales of rechargeable vehicles - including plug-in hybrids - grew to 34 percent in the fourth quarter.

mercedes,

WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

    Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

  2. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  3. President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

    President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

  4. Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

    Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

  5. Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

    Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Recommended
Saudi transfers oil giant Aramco shares to sovereign fund

Saudi transfers oil giant Aramco shares to sovereign fund
Oil majors face backlash as era of big profits returns

Oil majors face backlash as era of big profits returns
Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways
Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns

Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns
Twitter sticks with ambitious targets despite earnings miss

Twitter sticks with ambitious targets despite earnings miss
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.