OECD upgrades Türkiye’s 2025 and 2026 growth outlook

OECD upgrades Türkiye’s 2025 and 2026 growth outlook

ISTANBUL
OECD upgrades Türkiye’s 2025 and 2026 growth outlook

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD has raised its growth forecasts for the Turkish economy for this year and 2026.

While upgrading its projections, OECD estimates that growth will accelerate to 4 percent in 2027.

According to the OECD’s Economic Outlook report, after growing by 3.3 percent in 2024, the Turkish economy is expected to expand by 3.6 percent this year, 3.4 percent in 2026 and 4 percent in 2027.

In its interim report published in September, the institution had forecast growth of 3.2 percent for both this year and 2026.

Higher tariffs will weaken exports, but the effect is expected to be relatively small and short-lived, said the report, adding that Improved financial conditions will support private consumption and investment in 2026 and 2027, which in turn will trigger stronger imports.

Headline inflation is expected to fall to 10 percent by the end of 2027, but upside risks to this projection remain significant, according to the report.

“The fiscal deficit is assumed to decline from 3.1 percent of GDP in 2025 to 2.8 percent in 2027, in line with the Medium Term Program. This consolidation will be driven by efforts to broaden the tax base and tackle informality,” it said.

The world economy has proven surprisingly durable in the face of President Donald Trump’s trade wars, the OECD also said, upgrading its outlook for global growth this year.

The 38-country OECD now forecasts that the world economy will grow 3.2 percent this year, down a tick from 3.3 percent in 2024 but an improvement on the 2.9 percent it had predicted for 2025 back in June.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

    Turkish FM warns Black Sea attacks threaten navigation safety

  2. Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

    Erdoğan, Finnish counterpart discuss regional, global issues

  3. German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

    German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

  4. Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

    Court overturns dismissal of colonel over sword oath row

  5. Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live

    Vote rejects CHP proposal to broadcast İmamoğlu trial live
Recommended
Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low
EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027

EU agrees deal to ban Russian gas by autumn 2027
Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to Trump accounts for kids

Tech boss Dell gives $6.25 bln to 'Trump accounts' for kids
Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest

Chinese smart glasses firms eye overseas conquest
Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection

Airbus says up to 628 A320 planes need inspection
Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick

Trump hints economic adviser Hassett may be Fed chair pick
Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth

Construction sector drives Türkiye’s third-quarter growth
WORLD German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German president arrives in UK on landmark state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in London on Wednesday for the start of a state visit, the first by the official German head of state in 27 years.
ECONOMY Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Annual inflation slows to 31.1 percent in November, hitting 4-year low

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 31.07 percent in November, reaching its lowest level in the last 48 months.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿