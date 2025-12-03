Teknopark Istanbul targets $1 billion in exports by 2026

ISTANBUL

Teknopark Istanbul is aiming to reach nearly $1 billion in exports next year, according to General Manager Abdurrahman Akyol.

“As of this year, our total exports have reached $750 million. In line with our goal of 20 percent annual growth, we aim to approach $1 billion in exports in 2026,” he said.

Located adjacent to Sabiha Gökçen Airport and spanning 2 million square meters, Teknopark Istanbul continues to position itself as Europe’s largest entrepreneurship hub.

Akyol noted that the technopark has grown to host nearly 580 companies, with 100 joining this year alone. “We plan to triple the number of firms to 1,500 — 1,000 focused on R&D and 500 in incubation,” he explained.

“Our workforce, currently at 11,000, is expected to quadruple to 40,000 by 2035. We have launched 5,300 national projects, 4,000 of which have been successfully completed, while 1,300 are still ongoing,” he said.

He added that major defense and technology firms such as ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, TUSAŞ, TEI and STM operate within Teknopark Istanbul, though they report their export figures separately. “In reality, our total export numbers are even higher,” Akyol emphasized.

Highlighting why companies choose Teknopark Istanbul, Akyol pointed to accessibility. “One of the biggest reasons firms prefer us is the ease of reaching large foundation companies,” he said. He also underlined the role of accelerator and investment programs in supporting entrepreneurs.

This year, Teknopark Istanbul focused on strengthening and energizing its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Akyol said they plan to expand their reach globally: “Next year, we will connect with entrepreneurs from America to Asia, Europe to the Middle East and even Africa.”