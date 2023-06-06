Volunteers join forces to clean waste around Maiden’s Tower

ISTANBUL

In commemoration of World Environment Day on June 5, volunteers and divers have come together for the “Clean Environment, Clean Üsküdar” event held at the Istanbul district’s Salacak beach aiming to tackle the issue of waste accumulated around the Maiden’s Tower.

The tower, a symbol of the city, recently underwent restoration and was reopened to the public. However, the surrounding area had accumulated various types of waste over time. Determined to restore the pristine beauty of the tower’s environment, participants of the event gathered on the Salacak Beach in Üsküdar.

Under the initiative, divers took to the sea, cleaning the bottom of the water and retrieving a range of items, including rubber, plastic, glass bottles and boxes. The collected waste was prominently displayed on the beach, showcasing the extent of pollution affecting the marine ecosystem.

During the event, mayor Hilmi Türkmen emphasized the importance of respecting and preserving the natural resources that Istanbul is blessed with. “It’s as if we use this wonder of the world, our sea and our Bosphorus with a little disdain. On the one hand, we disrupt the ecological balance, pollute our seas and as a result, threats to our future arise,” he stated.

Türkmen further emphasized the detrimental effects of angling on the marine ecosystem. “The lead in a 10-gram fishing line, released into the sea, causes the death of hundreds and thousands of fish in the larval stage,” he explained.

The event not only served as a means to clean up the area but also aimed to raise awareness about the environmental challenges faced by Istanbul’s water bodies. By displaying the retrieved waste on the coast, the organizers sought to encourage individuals and communities to take responsibility for protecting their natural surroundings.

In a similar effort, the Pendik Municipality organized an event to mark World Environment Day at the Ömerli Dam. Citizens of all ages participated in the initiative, joining forces to collect the garbage that had been carelessly discarded by picnickers in and around the dam’s shore.

With wide participation from various groups, including the municipal personnel and numerous non-governmental organizations, the cleanup efforts proved fruitful. In just half an hour, 30 bags of garbage were collected, signifying the scale of the waste problem at the dam.