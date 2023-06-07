Visually impaired sisters eye national team in swimming

Visually impaired sisters eye national team in swimming

KAYSERİ
Visually impaired sisters eye national team in swimming

Two 90 percent visually impaired sisters hailing from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, are gearing up for national team selections following their impressive achievements in swimming, including their triumphs in Turkish championships.

Melise Akyol, 14, was born with a 90 percent visual impairment caused by weak eye vessels, while her 12-year-old sister Selime developed a similar impairment at the age of 3 due to a cross-eyed disorder.

In 2016, with the unwavering support of their family, the sisters embarked on swimming lessons, resulting in a remarkable collection of 36 medals in various competitions, with 24 first-place finishes.

Motivated by their outstanding performance in the Turkish Championship held in Istanbul two years ago, the sisters are now diligently preparing for the national team selections, eager to attain new heights in their careers.

Reflecting on her previous accomplishments, Melise stated, “In the Türkiye-wide swimming race held in Istanbul in 2021, I secured three first-place and three second-place finishes. My ultimate goal is to join the national team and represent Türkiye as a world champion.”

While also preparing for the High School Entrance Exam (LGS), Melise revealed that they devote six days a week to their training regimen, exemplifying their commitment to excelling both academically and athletically.

Selime, for her part, expressed her aspirations, saying, “I want to join the national team, participate in the Olympics and proudly represent Türkiye by raising our flag high.”

Their trainer, Esra Bilgin, has been with Melise and Selime since the inception of their swimming journey in 2016. Elaborating on their progress, Bilgin remarked, “When they first arrived, they were very young and had no prior experience. However, within three months, they were ready to compete.”

Bilgin conveyed optimism for their future, stating, “I have great hopes for them. Our ambitions are lofty, and we are steadfastly moving toward that goal.”

swimmer,

TÜRKIYE Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine

Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine

    Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine

  2. World's oldest-known burial site found in S Africa

    World's oldest-known burial site found in S Africa

  3. Serial production of Baykar’s drone set to begin in 2024

    Serial production of Baykar’s drone set to begin in 2024

  4. Australia lifts key interest rate, flags further rises

    Australia lifts key interest rate, flags further rises

  5. EU restrictions on Ukraine grain imports extended to Sept 15

    EU restrictions on Ukraine grain imports extended to Sept 15
Recommended
New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan

New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan
Women’s taekwondo national team becomes world champion

Women’s taekwondo national team becomes world champion
Galatasaray’s 3-0 derby win adds to trophy party joy

Galatasaray’s 3-0 derby win adds to trophy party joy
Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final
Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour

Giro winner Roglic to skip Tour
31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby

31 protesters held over invading Epsom Derby
WORLD 30 arrested for attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan: official

30 arrested for 'attempted coup' in Kyrgyzstan: official

More than 30 people accused of a coup plot have been arrested in Kyrgyzstan, the national security service said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Australia lifts key interest rate, flags further rises

Australia lifts key interest rate, flags further rises

Australia's central bank hiked interest rates to an 11-year high yesterday and warned that further rises may be on the horizon to get surging prices under control.

SPORTS Visually impaired sisters eye national team in swimming

Visually impaired sisters eye national team in swimming

Two 90 percent visually impaired sisters hailing from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, are gearing up for national team selections following their impressive achievements in swimming, including their triumphs in Turkish championships.