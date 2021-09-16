Visually impaired man runs 13 km every day with cane in hand

  • September 16 2021 07:00:00

Visually impaired man runs 13 km every day with cane in hand

ISTANBUL
Visually impaired man runs 13 km every day with cane in hand

With a cane in hand and a handbell, a 43-year-old visually impaired man runs some 13 kilometers a day on the Caddebostan coastal road in Istanbul, despite the crowd.

“I tour this beach three times every evening. It is necessary to remain hopeful and accept life the way it is,” Erkan Pehlivanoğlu told Demirören News Agency.

Pehlivanoğlu, who fell on a hard surface and lost 92 percent of his sight when he was just 7 months old, started running “to lose weight he gained amid the pandemic.”

“I lost 22 kilograms. My weight dropped from 89 to 67 kilograms,” Pehlivanoğlu said.

Stating that he likes “pushing the limits” and that he attributes his joy of life to philosophy, Pehlivanoğlu said, “There is no need to dwell on the things we cannot change.”

The visually impaired man wears a handbell on his wrist so that citizens can notice him while he is running on the beach.

Thanks to the handbell, he is able to avoid hitting citizens and maintain his rhythm while running.

He also made a call to all visually impaired people like himself, saying, “The important thing is what a person can do despite the odds. As I said, I don’t like to know any bounds. Accept life the way it is.”

Turkey,

ECONOMY Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  2. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  3. Bodrum among world’s best cities list of prominent magazine

    Bodrum among world’s best cities list of prominent magazine

  4. Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

    Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

  5. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed
Recommended
Aegean province seeks new National Lottery millionaire

Aegean province seeks new National Lottery millionaire
Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister

Threat against Azerbaijan perceived as threats against Turkey: Defense minister
Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister
Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May

Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May
Deputy foreign minister to visit Washington on political consultations

Deputy foreign minister to visit Washington on political consultations
Turkey to convene National Education Council in December

Turkey to convene National Education Council in December
WORLD California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14 handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

Expecting a total amount of nearly $7.5 billion in sales to foreigners this year, the Turkish property market ranks among the top 10 in the world, according to an executive of a sectoral association.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Two Istanbul rivals start their Europa League campaigns on Sept. 16 when Galatasaray hosts Italy’s Lazio in a Group E match and Fenerbahçe visits Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in Group D.