Visitors wait in long queues to enter book fair

ISTANBUL

A large crowd was observed on the last day of the TÜYAP International Istanbul Book Fair, while bibliophiles waited for hours in queues to enter the fair.

With public transport jampacked, people arrived at the fair in scores and formed long queues at the entrance gates, clearly showing the excitement of book lovers to the last day of the fair.

As many people were waiting outside at the entrance, the scene inside was no different too. Many people, who showed up just for the book signing day, were seen sitting on the floor, tired of waiting for long hours.



“My daughter really wanted to see the fair so much. However, we are quite tired now. I can say that I regret coming here. I told daughter, “I am not going to wait for a writer anymore, I am going,’” a visitor stated.

“Metrobuses were also crowded. It was as if all of Istanbul was coming here.”

Another visitor, who stated that she waited in line at the door for half an hour, said, “We came after traveling the three-minute way in half an hour. It is very crowded, and there is a lot of traffic. We came to buy test books for my daughter.”

A visitor, who said that he has been coming to the fair since his student days, noted that while stands of authors should have been filled on the signing day, people were more interested in some social media celebrities instead.

“Normally, there should be a queue in front of our well-known authors at the book fair. But unfortunately, social media influencers drew more attention than authors. It is disappointing for our young generation,” he noted.