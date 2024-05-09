Visitors to Van Gogh Museum hit by fake ticket scam

Visitors to Van Gogh Museum hit by fake ticket scam

AMSTERDAM
Visitors to Van Gogh Museum hit by fake ticket scam

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has warned visitors only to book on its own ticket site after reports of a fraudulent website aiming to steal people’s credit card details, The Art Newspaper has reported.

Around 50 people sounded the alarm to the institution after coming across an imitation website purporting to sell tickets to see Van Gogh’s greatest works—but was actually harvesting bank details. Dutch media reported that several art lovers were scammed by a site by the name of “vangoghshop.pro,” which has since been taken down.

One visitor told the Parool newspaper that she had been trying to get tickets for a temporary exhibition on the late Chinese-Canadian artist Matthew Wong. When she looked, in mid-April, all tickets were taken for the days she wanted, but when she searched online, she found a lookalike website with availability.

A spokesman for the Van Gogh Museum confirmed that around 50 people had flagged the “fishy” website and reported it to Google as well as the police. The museum also posted a warning on its website: “Beware of scammers, buy your tickets at tickets.vangoghmuseum.com.”

“Around 50 people have contacted us,” the museum said in a statement. “More than half of these individuals indicated that they didn't trust the website, and they [didn’t leave] any information. Those who have actually been affected have contacted us, and we advised them to contact their bank immediately and file a report… We have made every effort to warn visitors.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

    Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

  2. Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

    Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

  3. Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

    Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

  4. Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

    Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

  5. N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

    N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Recommended
Restorationist solves dinosaur fossil puzzles

Restorationist solves dinosaur fossil 'puzzles'
Eurovision kicks off with pop and protests

Eurovision kicks off with pop and protests

Superstar Ajda Pekkan getting ready for stadium concert

Superstar Ajda Pekkan getting ready for stadium concert
AI-generated images of Met gala fools Internet

AI-generated images of Met gala fools Internet
Standout stars take over the red carpet at Met Gala

Standout stars take over the red carpet at Met Gala
Taylor Swifts tour arrives to shake up Europe

Taylor Swift's tour arrives to shake up Europe
WORLD Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

ECONOMY Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has dismissed Israeli claims of Türkiye easing its trade ban on Israel, labeling them as "absolutely fictional and disconnected from reality."
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿