Visitors throng Edirne to soak in Kakava festivities

Visitors throng Edirne to soak in Kakava festivities

ISTANBUL
Visitors throng Edirne to soak in Kakava festivities

The much-awaited Kakava festivities have begun in the northwestern province of Edirne, as visitors throng the region to soak in the exuberant atmosphere full of activities such as dancing around the Kakava bonfire marking the arrival of spring, listening to folktales and firewalking.

In the festivities happening in the Sarayiçi district, locals filled the streets with their colorful attires, melodies and dances accompanied by drums. Shopkeepers and tourists also accompanied the entertaining invitations from time to time, joining the dances.

In addition, to celebrate the arrival of spring, the Kakava fire is lit with the hope that it will bring prosperity, health, fortune, peace and tranquility, a tradition inherited from older generations.

Turan Şallı, an NGO volunteer, emphasized the value of Kakava and Hıdırellez and said that they create an environment where people unite, and where many cultures, traditions and customs come together.

“We invite everyone to Edirne to celebrate with us,” he said.

On May 4, the first day of the festivities included a concert and a folk dance show. The second-day program took place by the Tunca River. On May 6, at dawn, wishes are made, which are written on papers that are either tied to the “wish tree” or thrown into the river stream.

Meanwhile, 1,264 hotel rooms in Edirne were booked one and a half months in advance for this year’s celebrations.

Bülent Öniz, a hotel manager from Edirne, stated that even though Kakava and Hıdırellez celebrations bring many tourists each year, this time around, there is even more interest from people, probably because this year’s festivities coincided with the weekend.

“Mostly people come from Istanbul, Bursa and İzmir provinces. There are hordes of tourists especially from Istanbul,” Öniz said.

Before the festivities, many confectioners in the city center also doubled their production for the tourists. Confectioners, which usually sell an Ottoman delicacy called Deva-i Misk and orange Hıdrellez cookies during this time, also increased the production of other varieties, such as kavala cookies and marzipan.

The Kakava and Hıdırellez Festivities are on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List.

Festival,

WORLD Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

    Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

  2. Trump video deposition in civil rape trial made public

    Trump video deposition in civil rape trial made public

  3. Wagner threatens Bakhmut pullout in attack on Russian army brass

    Wagner threatens Bakhmut pullout in attack on Russian army brass

  4. Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

    Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

  5. Charles III crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

    Charles III crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953
Recommended
Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan

Türkiye waiting for right time for new cross-border operations: Erdoğan
High turnout prompts extra ballot boxes abroad

High turnout prompts extra ballot boxes abroad
Police detain 74 ISIL suspects in 23 provinces

Police detain 74 ISIL suspects in 23 provinces
Cold weather continues to grip country’s west

Cold weather continues to grip country’s west
Election bans take effect

Election bans take effect
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage
WORLD Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executes Swedish-Iranian dual national

Iran executed on Saturday Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab for "terrorism", the judiciary said, in the Islamic republic's latest use of the death penalty against dual nationals.
ECONOMY Free, discounted gas to save consumers 40 billion Turkish Liras

Free, discounted gas to save consumers 40 billion Turkish Liras

A government decision to offer free natural gas for one month and a discount for a year will help consumers to save 40 billion Turkish Liras (around $2.1 billion) in gas costs, according to Mustafa Yılmaz, head of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Beşiktaş came from behind to beat Turkish Süper Lig leader Galatasaray 3-1 on April 30 night, throwing itself back in the trophy race with six weeks to go.