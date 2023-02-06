Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

AYDIN
Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

The restoration of the historical structure Üç Gözler (Three Eyes), once a western entrance of a bathhouse, in the western province of Aydın’s ancient city of Tralleis, has made people worry as they believe that wrong interventions are putting the city’s history at risk.

Hosted many civilizations throughout history and became the symbol of Aydın, the ancient city of Tralleis was one of the leading arts and economic centers of its era. The city’s monumental structures and civil architecture have been revealed and the remains of sports facilities have been discovered. The city has features showing the activities and social life of many eras.

The ancient city lies between Mesogis Mountain in the north and Büyük Menderes River in the south. Known to have been founded in the 13th century B.C., the ancient city has been undergoing excavation and restoration works that started about eight months ago under the academic consultancy of Murat Çekilmez from Aydın Adnan Menderes University (ADU) Archeology Department and under the presidency of the Aydın Archaeology Museum.

Within the scope of the works, various parts of the ancient city are closed. But visitors, who see the restoration of the historic structure in the city, claim that the stones used in its restoration are not suitable for its historical texture. Worrying that the city’s history is being destroyed during the restoration, they called for authorities to intervene.

Experts said there were examples of such wrong restorations, and they are worried that the historical structure Üç Gözler will be among these examples.

Aydın Provincial Cultural Director Umut Tuncer is expected to make a statement about these claims.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

    Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

  2. 15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

    15 ISIL suspects arrested over West’s consulate closures

  3. Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

    Swiss diplomat finds her cat thanks to pet tracking system

  4. Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

    Heavy storms accompanied by rain, snow batter Istanbul

  5. Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

    Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis
Recommended
Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid

Sex Pistol John Lydon loses out in Ireland Eurovision bid
Jafar Panahi released on bail

Jafar Panahi released on bail
Hasty Pudding celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year

Hasty Pudding celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year
Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024
From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

From fashion spaceman to fragrance king
Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival

Preparations underway for Türkiye’s only carnival
WORLD Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night.

ECONOMY Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK PM Truss criticizes Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss yesterday criticized her successor Rishi Sunak “detrimental” tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.