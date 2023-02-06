Visitors surprised by arch’s restoration in Tralleis

AYDIN

The restoration of the historical structure Üç Gözler (Three Eyes), once a western entrance of a bathhouse, in the western province of Aydın’s ancient city of Tralleis, has made people worry as they believe that wrong interventions are putting the city’s history at risk.

Hosted many civilizations throughout history and became the symbol of Aydın, the ancient city of Tralleis was one of the leading arts and economic centers of its era. The city’s monumental structures and civil architecture have been revealed and the remains of sports facilities have been discovered. The city has features showing the activities and social life of many eras.

The ancient city lies between Mesogis Mountain in the north and Büyük Menderes River in the south. Known to have been founded in the 13th century B.C., the ancient city has been undergoing excavation and restoration works that started about eight months ago under the academic consultancy of Murat Çekilmez from Aydın Adnan Menderes University (ADU) Archeology Department and under the presidency of the Aydın Archaeology Museum.

Within the scope of the works, various parts of the ancient city are closed. But visitors, who see the restoration of the historic structure in the city, claim that the stones used in its restoration are not suitable for its historical texture. Worrying that the city’s history is being destroyed during the restoration, they called for authorities to intervene.

Experts said there were examples of such wrong restorations, and they are worried that the historical structure Üç Gözler will be among these examples.

Aydın Provincial Cultural Director Umut Tuncer is expected to make a statement about these claims.