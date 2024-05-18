Visa refusal spike stalls Turkish tour companies, says sector rep

Visa refusal spike stalls Turkish tour companies, says sector rep

ISTANBUL
Visa refusal spike stalls Turkish tour companies, says sector rep

The increasing rejection rate for Schengen visa applications from Turkish citizens has brought the operations of tour companies to a grinding halt, according to a prominent industry representative.

"As of 2024, even being able to apply for a visa is a success... We don't know exactly what percentage of those who requested a visa were able to make an appointment," said Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) head Firuz Bağlıkaya.

Bağlıkaya lamented the challenges faced by tour operators as the rejection rate for Turkish visa applications nearly doubled in recent years. His concerns were underscored by newly released statistics from the European Commission, revealing that the rejection rate for Turkish visa applications surged from 9.7 percent in 2019 to 16.1 percent in 2023.

One of the issues highlighted by Bağlıkaya is the refusal of visa intermediary institutions to accept applications from travel agencies involved in international tour sales. Consequently, this has effectively brought the business of tour operators to a standstill, significantly impacting their ability to organize tours abroad, he said.

"Not granting a visa may be the country's own policy, but not being able to even apply for a visa really creates a big problem," Bağlıkaya stated.

"What was once touted as a security and quota issue has now turned into a humanitarian problem. People are being denied the freedom to travel."

Meanwhile, appointments for U.S. visa applications for first-time applicants could be deferred until October 2025, posing additional hurdles for Turkish travelers seeking alternative destinations.

Türkiye, spike,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

    Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

  2. Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

    Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

  3. Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

    Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

  4. Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

    Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

  5. Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court

    Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court
Recommended
Intel academy aims for creating intelligence community in Türkiye

Intel academy aims for creating intelligence community in Türkiye
Imprisoned retired soldiers involved in post-modern coup pardoned

Imprisoned retired soldiers involved in 'post-modern coup' pardoned
New book chronicles Saturday Mothers decades-long story

New book chronicles Saturday Mothers' decades-long story
Historic railway listed among Europes top rail routes

Historic railway listed among Europe's top rail routes
Agriculture vital for Türkiyes survival, says Erdoğan

Agriculture vital for Türkiye's survival, says Erdoğan
Pope Francis plans to visit Türkiye next year

Pope Francis plans to visit Türkiye next year
WORLD Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

LGBTQ groups protested Friday outside Peru's health ministry after the government issued a decree listing transsexualism as a mental disorder.
ECONOMY Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders voted Friday to back outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun's pay deal and reelection to the board, in an endorsement of company leadership as it faces heavy scrutiny over safety problems.
SPORTS Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Leader Galatasaray will be looking to clinch the Turkish Süper Lig title in front of its own fans when it hosts closest challenger Fenerbahçe in a highly-anticipated “Intercontinental Derby” on May 19.
﻿