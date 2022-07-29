Visa-free travel to lure more Bulgarian shoppers

  • July 29 2022 07:00:00

Visa-free travel to lure more Bulgarian shoppers

ISTANBUL
Visa-free travel to lure more Bulgarian shoppers

A recent decision that no longer requires Bulgarian citizens to obtain visa to visit Türkiye is expected to lure more shoppers to the country, particularly to the provinces on the common border.

The respective decision, which allows Bulgarian visitors to stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days, on visa-free travel has been published in the Official Gazette on July 27.

The move is designed to attract more tourists from the neighboring country, which will give a boost to hard currency earnings of Türkiye.

Over the past year, Bulgarians have flocked to Turkish cities in the country’s northwest, especially the province of Edirne for shopping.

They buy anything from local businesses from clothing to food and to construction materials.

The latest decision is expected to lure even more Bulgarian shoppers to the country.

“This a welcome move. Edirne will definitely enjoy the advantage of being a border town,” said Kemal Cingöz, head of the Edirne Tradesmen and Artisans’ Associations (EDESOB).

Bulgarians mostly visit the shopping centers and retail chains, buying mostly clothing, Cingöz added, voicing optimism that amid the new decision on visa-free visit the number of tourists from the neighboring country will increase.

As soon as the visa-free travel decision was announced Bulgarians flocked to Edirne by buses and private vehicles.

Local businesses are already seeing the effects, said Metin Doğan, a shop owner in the province.

“It was a weekday, but we had shoppers from Bulgaria,” he added.

İbrahim Halil Özer, another businessowner, said he expects an influx of Bulgarian visitors especially in August.

There was a long queue of cars at the Kapıkule border crossing. Some of the motorists were traveling back to Bulgaria, while others entering Türkiye.

“We are buying almost anything here in Edirne…cheese, olives, anything. I am very pleased with the visa-free travel decision, which will make traveling between the two countries much easier for us,” said Sevgi Rasonova, a Bulgarian citizen.

Between January-May, nearly 950,000 Bulgarian nationals visited Türkiye, claiming the second spot in the list of foreign tourists after Germans. Bulgarians accounted for 8.3 percent of all foreign tourist arrivals. Over the same period, Türkiye welcomed more than 1.3 million Germans.

In May alone, nearly 270,000 Bulgarians visited Türkiye.

In the first five months of 2022, Edirne welcomed 1.3 million tourists, according to the latest data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

However, Turkish citizens are still required to obtain a visa to visit Bulgaria.

Nationals of 16 countries, including Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Greece as well as Georgia do not need a visa and enter Türkiye with their IDs.

Turkey, passport,

TÜRKIYE Turkish woman becomes NATO chief deputy

Turkish woman becomes NATO chief deputy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

    Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

  2. Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

    Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

  3. Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

    Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

  4. UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

    UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

  5. Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution

    Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution
Recommended
Turkish woman becomes NATO chief deputy

Turkish woman becomes NATO chief deputy
Famous Turkish musician İlhan İrem dies at 67

Famous Turkish musician İlhan İrem dies at 67
Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution

Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution
Türkiye indispensable partner, says German top diplomat

Türkiye indispensable partner, says German top diplomat
Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’
Statue of Türkiye’s first elected female mayor damaged

Statue of Türkiye’s first elected female mayor damaged
WHO exemplifies Turkish patient for ‘stopping monkeypox outbreak’

WHO exemplifies Turkish patient for ‘stopping monkeypox outbreak’
WORLD Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

A Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine says is stolen barley from the war-torn country, has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday.

ECONOMY Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history yesterday, dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies.

SPORTS Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe fans will have to wait for another year to hear the Champions League anthem at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium after their team was knocked out of the top European club event with a 2-1 loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on July 27.