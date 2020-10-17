Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

  • October 17 2020 10:08:00

Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

ISTANBUL
Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the coronavirus outbreak lost momentum compared to the past month; but he warned that the rise of cases in some provinces, including Istanbul, Bursa, Kocaeli, Kahramanmaraş, and Denizli posed risk to the entire country.

Speaking in a news conference in eastern Erzurum province on Oct. 16, the minister said it essential to successfully fight the virus also in these locations.

Koca also said the tally of patients in critical condition was moving upwards after a long while, and called on the Turkish nation to stick to coronavirus measures across all regions in the country.  

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.1 million lives in 189 countries and regions since last December.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

    Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

  2. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Bursa: Health minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Bursa: Health minister

  3. A Schuman Plan for Cyprus

    A Schuman Plan for Cyprus

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,153 as daily patients increase by 1,812

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,153 as daily patients increase by 1,812

  5. Nearly 15,000 people visit Istanbul’s landmark tower after reopening

    Nearly 15,000 people visit Istanbul’s landmark tower after reopening
Recommended
Armenia continues to commit war crimes: FM Çavuşoğlu

Armenia continues to commit 'war crimes': FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkish lawmaker Markar Esayan dies at 51

Turkish lawmaker Markar Esayan dies at 51
Turkey wastes one fifth of its food production

Turkey wastes one fifth of its food production
107 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in past 30 days: Ministry

107 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in past 30 days: Ministry
Turkey seeks solution-oriented approach by EU to east Med issues

Turkey seeks 'solution-oriented approach' by EU to east Med issues
Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan

Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan
WORLD Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states

Backed into a corner and facing financial strains, President Donald Trump went after his opponent’s family and defended his own struggle to contain the pandemic as he fought to energize his sagging reelection bid in the nation’s Sun Belt. With Election Day looming, Democrat Joe Biden pushed to keep voters focused on health care in the Midwest.
ECONOMY Minister unveils flexible employment package

Minister unveils flexible employment package

Fixed-term contracts that will be brought into law with the new employment bill will be limited to two years, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk has said.
SPORTS Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig match between Atakaş Hatayspor and Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor, scheduled for Oct. 18, is postponed over multiple coronavirus cases, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Oct. 16. 