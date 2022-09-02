Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

MOSUL
Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

An Iraqi museum is using computer technology and virtual reality headsets to turn back time, so visitors can explore heritage sites destroyed by jihadists and in battles to defeat them.

The ISIL captured a third of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, seizing the northern city of Mosul as their stronghold and vandalizing or destroying a swathe of cultural sites across the country.

Now, using thousands of photographs, a group of local engineers have given a virtual rebirth to five historic sites in Mosul and the broader Nineveh province, including a mosque and its leaning minaret.

VR technology has been used before to recreate the heritage destroyed by the ISIL group, including a UNESCO-backed exhibit in the United States.

But this museum brings sites back to life for the people who live in Mosul.

“Many children have never seen the Al-Nuri mosque and its Al-Hadba minaret,” 29-year-old Ayoub Younes, the museum’s founder. “We try, through virtual reality, to let the person experience visiting those sites and retrieve those memories.”

The private museum with a marble facade, sitting along the Tigris river, opened in mid-June and saw more than 4,000 visitors in its first month, Younes said.

In a sombre room, curious visitors wait to use the museum’s sole VR headset, a pair of large black goggles.

Other sites on the virtual visit are the historic Al-Tahera church, tucked among the once meandering alleyways of the Old City, and the more than 2,000 year old Hatra archaeological site in the desert south of Mosul.

On his computer screen, Abdullah Bashir showed a 3D replica of the mosque housing the Nabi Yunus shrine, revered by both Muslims and Christians as the tomb of Prophet Jonah, which the extremists blew up in 2014.

“We used personal photos and shots taken by residents” to reconstruct the sites in their former state, he said.

But he said there were “very few” images before 2014, citing the “lack of photos” as the main difficulty.

TÜRKIYE Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts

Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retail prices rise 2.3 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 2.3 percent in Istanbul

  2. Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

    Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

  3. Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

    Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

  4. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  5. US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings

    US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings
Recommended
Spain’s tomato food fight fiesta returns after pandemic

Spain’s tomato food fight fiesta returns after pandemic
Is it back to normal at the movies

Is it back to normal at the movies?
Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant
End of the road for New York’s horse-drawn carriages

End of the road for New York’s horse-drawn carriages?
Sale of Warren Buffett portrait can’t match $19M lunch bid

Sale of Warren Buffett portrait can’t match $19M lunch bid
Webb telescope finds CO2 for 1st time in exoplanet atmosphere

Webb telescope finds CO2 for 1st time in exoplanet atmosphere
WORLD Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address that the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his adherents “threatens the very foundation of our republic,” as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
ECONOMY UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

Political uncertainty and growing economic woes, including spiralling inflation and the threat of a recession, are weighing heavily on the British pound, against both the U.S. dollar and the also struggling euro.
SPORTS Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Assailants opened fire on Sept. 1 on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation as the board met inside, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.