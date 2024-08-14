Viral Turkish shooter sparks growing interest in shooting

KAYSERİ
Following Turkish shooters Şevval İlayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikeç winning silver medals at the Paris Olympics, with Dikeç gaining viral fame on social media for his laid-back shooting style, interest in the sport has significantly increased in the country.

Mehmet Avcı, an air rifle trainer from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that this remarkable accomplishment has inspired many people in the city to take up the sport.

“We have been doing the sport for five years now. The sport has a bright future although it was not widely known before. Thankfully, their [Dikeç and Tarhan’s] achievements paved the way for people,” he noted.

He stated that there is only a minimum age limit for shooting and that even people above 60 years old can participate in the sport. “I am 41 years old, and people older than me come here and say, ‘Yusuf did it, so can we.’”

Abdulsamet Eren, the head of Elazığ Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, echoed Avcı's sentiments, noting that the eastern city has also experienced a growing interest in shooting sports.

Emphasizing that they have one of the country's most impressive shooting ranges, Eren said, “We are going to train athletes like Dikeç here in Elazığ.”

One of the amateurs at the shooting range, 12-year-old Yahya Musab Tokatlı, stated that he started shooting a few weeks ago and is pleased with the experience. “I might become the next [Yusuf] Dikeç. I believe I have developed my skills since I came here,” he said.

Another athlete, 16-year-old Berrin Bozan, expressed a similar aspiration, saying they aim to become successful sportspeople like Dikeç and Tarhan. “We, just like every athlete, want to achieve great things and compete in the Olympics,” she said.

