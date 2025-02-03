Village tragedy ‘Blood Wedding’ ballet in Samsun

SAMSUN

The Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB) hosted the world premiere of the ballet “Blood Wedding” on Feb. 1, bringing the production to art lovers.

Rehearsals have been completed for the two-act masterpiece, which blends dance with dramatic storytelling through the original music of composer and conductor Tulio Gagliardo.

Choreographer and librettist Carlos Vilan told state-run Anadolu Agency that he adapted the piece from Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca’s “Blood Wedding.”

“The work tells a love story, balancing it with a criminal and dramatic ending,” Vilan explained. “There are many colors and many beautiful moments. We have combined Spanish dance with classical ballet to bring this tragedy to the stage. We have made it easy for all audiences to understand and I hope you enjoy it and come to see the Samsun State Opera and Ballet. My assistant, Orkun Baydoğan, has been a great help to me. I hope we have a wonderful premiere. The piece is deeply emotional and impactful — we want to touch everyone's heart.”

Lighting designer Oğuz Murat Yılmaz noted that the production opens the door to a fantastical world.

“The first act portrays events leading up to the main incident. It takes place in a bright village setting under normal daylight. But in the second act, we opted for a more fantastical lighting design and chose to convey the story through lighting elements,” Yılmaz said.

Nazmiye Khozashvili, who plays the character Trini, said she portrays Leonardo’s wife.

“There’s a wedding in the village, and the young character Sole is in love with the groom, though she also harbors feelings for Leonardo. As the main characters in this love triangle, we play a crucial role in the story. The audience can expect a surprise at the end,” she explained.

Ilgaz Erdağ, who plays Sole, emphasized the tragic nature of the production.

“There are highly dramatic scenes. In the second act, there are two moments that will really shock the audience. I’m in one of them, and the other is the final scene,” Erdağ said.

18 workshops collaborated in intense preparation

SAMDOB Artistic and Technical Director Talip Ata expressed that he was proud of staging the world premiere of the production.

“With a team of 120 people and 45 days of work, we’ve brought this piece to life. It was an intense effort — 18 workshops worked together like links in a chain to complete the production. You will witness a beautifully dramatic ballet on stage, with incredible lighting, set design, and costumes. I believe this will be one of the best performances you’ve ever seen,” Ata stated.

The production features set design by Orhan Açıkgöz, costume design by Gülnur Çağlayan Tuluk, and video projection by Ahmet Şeren. It is directed by Görkem Cengiz.

The ballet is being performed again tonight and will also be staged on Feb. 6 and 22 at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s Aydın Gün Stage.

Set in the Andalusian countryside of the 1930s, the story begins with wedding preparations for Andres and Sole. However, Sole struggles to suppress her lingering feelings for Leonardo, with whom she had a past romance. On the day of the wedding, Sole and Leonardo elope, sparking a battle of honor between families. As death and fate irreversibly shape the lives of all the characters, the consequences of love and rage unfold mercilessly before the audience.