Village divided by border maintains unbreakable kinship ties

Village divided by border maintains unbreakable kinship ties

ARTVİN
Village divided by border maintains unbreakable kinship ties

Nestled in the northeastern corner of Türkiye, along the Black Sea coast, the village of Sarp continues to embody unbroken kinship despite the presence of political borders.

After the demarcation of the Turkish-Georgian border in 1921, the once-unified settlement was split into two, Sarp on the Turkish side and Sarpi on the Georgian side.

Despite the division, familial ties between the two sides have endured for over a century.

The border, drawn along a stream that runs through the village, forced families to live under two different flags. Villagers recount decades of separation, especially during the Soviet era when contact was nearly impossible.

From 1936 onwards, even first-degree relatives could not visit one another without rare and complex permissions. That changed with the opening of the Sarp Border Gate in 1988, one of Türkiye’s most strategic land crossings to the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Yalçın Çakır, the headman of Sarp, recalled the painful years of separation. “Until 1936, people could meet using limited transit permits. But after that, even siblings couldn’t see each other.” His own relatives —uncles, aunts and cousins — remain in Sarpi.

“Two-thirds of the Çakıroğlu family are on the Georgian side,” he noted. “But whether it’s a funeral or wedding, we never stop visiting. Our hearts beat as one.”

Fellow resident Mükerrem Tuzcu emphasized that about 80 percent of those in Sarp have relatives across the stream. “My aunt was on the other side. As soon as the border opened, I took my son and went to visit. We never broke our ties.” She recounted how, during the years of closed borders, she brought her aunt to Türkiye on a special invitation. “We cried and embraced. Her house is visible from mine,” she said.

Bayram Ali Özşahin, another villager, spoke of the emotional toll of the division. “There was a time when even pointing toward the other side was considered a crime. But we knew who lived in which house. When someone died, we’d hear the cries across the valley and know exactly whose sorrow it was.”

Over a hundred years later, despite geopolitical shifts and scars of separation, the villagers of Sarp and Sarpi continue to defy borders. 

 

Artvin, Georgia ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

    Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

  2. Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests

    Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests

  3. Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

    Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

  4. Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

    Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

  5. Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed

    Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed
Recommended
Özel says CHP marks bitter Eid amid arrests

Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests
Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break
Vacation havens teem with visitors as big cities fall quiet on 1st day of Eid

Vacation havens teem with visitors as big cities fall quiet on 1st day of Eid
Legendary Orient Express arrives in Türkiye from Paris

Legendary Orient Express arrives in Türkiye from Paris
Türkiye aims for $594 million annual gain with deposit return system

Türkiye aims for $594 million annual gain with deposit return system
Quake off Gökçeada adds to country’s recent seismic activity

Quake off Gökçeada adds to country’s recent seismic activity
WORLD Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan plans to export up to 1 gigawatt of renewable electricity to Türkiye through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, marking an important step in its growing green energy efforts.

ECONOMY Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on finfluencers

Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on 'finfluencers'

Market regulators from six countries are cracking down on the illegal promotion of financial products by influencers on social media, U.K. officials said on June 6.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿