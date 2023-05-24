Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

ANKARA
Victory Party Chairman Ümit Özdağ announced on May 24 that they will support Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the candidate of the Nation Alliance, in the presidential election runoff.

“Support the politicians who will send 13 million refugees to their homeland in the election to be held on May 28 and vote for Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu,” Özdağ said, addressing his supporters.

The two politicians held a joint press statement after their meeting, where the two parties signed a protocol consisting of seven basic principles.

Türkiye’s most important problem is the return of 13 million “refugees and fugitives” back to their original country, Özdağ said.

“For the future of Türkiye, every party, the chairman has a responsibility. Good results have been achieved. I hope we will meet again after the election in a much nicer atmosphere,” Kılıçdaroğlu said for his part.

The protocol included the conditions of “returning asylum seekers to their countries within one year at the latest” and “preserving the definition and content of Turkish citizenship in the first four articles of the Constitution and Article 66.”

“Terrorism will be fought, not negotiated. No political and legal arrangements targeting the national and unitary state structure of Türkiye will be allowed,” the protocol added.

The two parties also “agreed that the state should be transparent and open to its citizens.”

