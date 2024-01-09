Victims of plastic surgery find solution in Cerrahpaşa

ISTANBUL

While plastic surgeries have started to be performed in beauty salons and even in women's home meetings, victims who are exposed to bad results for this reason find the remedy at Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine.

Interest in plastic surgeries such as fillers, Botox and some cosmetic applications, which are performed with the desire to change the parts of the body that are disliked and make you feel psychologically unhappy, is increasing.

On the other hand, those who prefer beauty salons instead of plastic surgeons, dermatologists or experts who receive special certificates from the Health Ministry to have these procedures done may face various health problems.

While those who suffer from failed plastic surgeries are in search of experts for the solution of their problems, Prof. Dr. Zekayi Kutlubay and Prof. Dr. Fatih Gülşen from the Faculty of Medicine at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, intervene in faulty surgeries and complications arising from them.

“Bad results are usually due to low quality materials used in the operation. Even the highest quality product can give a reaction even if it is one in a thousand. If a number of different chemicals are added to the substance or if it is produced in unsuitable environments, the possibility of reaction is much higher,” Kutlubay said.

“The experience of the person performing the procedure is also very important. If the person performing the operation here is not a dermatologist or plastic surgeon, the problem starts here. But we hear that other physicians who do not have a branch also perform plastic surgery operations. In fact, we know that even those who are not doctors, working in beauty salons also do it,” he said.

"The treatment becomes more difficult when applied months later for long days, cell death or scars left on the skin. There are treatments that take three months to two years. If the patient applied to us late, the process takes a little longer," he concluded.