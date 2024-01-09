Victims of plastic surgery find solution in Cerrahpaşa

Victims of plastic surgery find solution in Cerrahpaşa

ISTANBUL
Victims of plastic surgery find solution in Cerrahpaşa

While plastic surgeries have started to be performed in beauty salons and even in women's home meetings, victims who are exposed to bad results for this reason find the remedy at Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine.

Interest in plastic surgeries such as fillers, Botox and some cosmetic applications, which are performed with the desire to change the parts of the body that are disliked and make you feel psychologically unhappy, is increasing.

On the other hand, those who prefer beauty salons instead of plastic surgeons, dermatologists or experts who receive special certificates from the Health Ministry to have these procedures done may face various health problems.

While those who suffer from failed plastic surgeries are in search of experts for the solution of their problems, Prof. Dr. Zekayi Kutlubay and Prof. Dr. Fatih Gülşen from the Faculty of Medicine at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, intervene in faulty surgeries and complications arising from them.

“Bad results are usually due to low quality materials used in the operation. Even the highest quality product can give a reaction even if it is one in a thousand. If a number of different chemicals are added to the substance or if it is produced in unsuitable environments, the possibility of reaction is much higher,” Kutlubay said.

“The experience of the person performing the procedure is also very important. If the person performing the operation here is not a dermatologist or plastic surgeon, the problem starts here. But we hear that other physicians who do not have a branch also perform plastic surgery operations. In fact, we know that even those who are not doctors, working in beauty salons also do it,” he said.

"The treatment becomes more difficult when applied months later for long days, cell death or scars left on the skin. There are treatments that take three months to two years. If the patient applied to us late, the process takes a little longer," he concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia to do everything to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

    Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

  2. Top US diplomat returns to Israel as bloody Gaza war grinds on

    Top US diplomat returns to Israel as bloody Gaza war grinds on

  3. China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

    China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

  4. Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

    Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

  5. German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

    German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78
Recommended
Historic military hospital to regain its former glory in Türkiye’s west

Historic military hospital to regain its former glory in Türkiye’s west
‘Cloud’ project to transform Istanbul’s transport hub

‘Cloud’ project to transform Istanbul’s transport hub
Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks

Türkiye’s first national female karting racer dominates the tracks
‘Koleda’ takes place in Türkiye’s Thracian province

‘Koleda’ takes place in Türkiye’s Thracian province
Istanbul’s orthodox church holds traditional cross retrieval ceremony

Istanbul’s orthodox church holds traditional cross retrieval ceremony
Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices

Eyebrows raised over 80 pct hike in haircut prices
WORLD Russia to do everything to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

The Kremlin said on Tuesday the Russian military would do everything in its power to tackle an increase in Ukrainian shelling of the border city of Belgorod.
ECONOMY United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United and Alaska Airlines both reported on Monday that loose hardware had been discovered on some of their Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes during preliminary inspections after a dramatic mid-flight incident last week.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".