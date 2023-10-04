Victims of Iraq wedding fire brought to Türkiye for treatment

Victims of Iraq wedding fire brought to Türkiye for treatment

ISTANBUL
Victims of Iraq wedding fire brought to Türkiye for treatment

 

Some 20 Iraqi citizens who were severely injured in a wedding fire tragedy in Iraqi city of Mosul have been brought to Türkiye for medical treatment, local media has reported.

The Iraqi military plane carrying the wounded individuals landed at Istanbul Airport on Oct. 2 at around 9 p.m., while they were transferred to a private hospital in the Gaziosmanpaşa district for burn treatment.

Providing information regarding transfer of the patients, Muhammed Selman, Iraq's Consul General in Istanbul, stated that they opted for treatment in Türkiye due to the advanced capabilities of the country's healthcare sector in handling burn injuries, with nearly 20 of all 80 severely injured people being treated in Türkiye.

Ahmed Adnan, the Iraqi Health Ministry’s representative, commended the top-notch medical care extended to the injured individuals in Türkiye, conveying appreciation for the Turkish medical staff, nurses, and the hospital, acknowledging their solidarity and support.

At least 150 people suffered burns, smoke inhalation and crush wounds sustained in the stampede when the nearly 900 panicked guests tried to flee the reception center through its few escape doors. The tragic incident left the reception hall in ruins, with charred debris, twisted furniture and a partially collapsed ceiling as a haunting reminder of the disaster.

TURKEY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

    Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

  2. Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

    Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

  3. 21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

    21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

  4. Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

    Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

  5. Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

    Man United stunned by Galatasaray 
Recommended
Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast
National Palaces host 5.2 mln visitors in 9 months

National Palaces host 5.2 mln visitors in 9 months
Researchers dig trench near active fault line in İzmir

Researchers dig trench near active fault line in İzmir
Forestry team works to transform burned Muğla lands

Forestry team works to transform burned Muğla lands
Renowned Turkish chef prepares special menu for parliament

Renowned Turkish chef prepares special menu for parliament
Bodrum Cup embarks on unique route from Thessaloniki

Bodrum Cup embarks on unique route from Thessaloniki
WORLD Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

A boat carrying 280 migrants landed Tuesday in Spain's Canary Islands, having crossed one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the Atlantic, a rescue organisation told AFP.

ECONOMY Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investment in Türkiye has exceed $20 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said, voicing expectation that the bilateral trade volume will increase further with the agreements the two countries signed recently.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.