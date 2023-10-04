Victims of Iraq wedding fire brought to Türkiye for treatment

ISTANBUL

Some 20 Iraqi citizens who were severely injured in a wedding fire tragedy in Iraqi city of Mosul have been brought to Türkiye for medical treatment, local media has reported.

The Iraqi military plane carrying the wounded individuals landed at Istanbul Airport on Oct. 2 at around 9 p.m., while they were transferred to a private hospital in the Gaziosmanpaşa district for burn treatment.

Providing information regarding transfer of the patients, Muhammed Selman, Iraq's Consul General in Istanbul, stated that they opted for treatment in Türkiye due to the advanced capabilities of the country's healthcare sector in handling burn injuries, with nearly 20 of all 80 severely injured people being treated in Türkiye.

Ahmed Adnan, the Iraqi Health Ministry’s representative, commended the top-notch medical care extended to the injured individuals in Türkiye, conveying appreciation for the Turkish medical staff, nurses, and the hospital, acknowledging their solidarity and support.

At least 150 people suffered burns, smoke inhalation and crush wounds sustained in the stampede when the nearly 900 panicked guests tried to flee the reception center through its few escape doors. The tragic incident left the reception hall in ruins, with charred debris, twisted furniture and a partially collapsed ceiling as a haunting reminder of the disaster.