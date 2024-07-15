Vice president, interior minister attend July 15 commemoration ceremony

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya attended a commemoration ceremony at Karşıyaka Cemetery in Ankara to honor those who died during the failed coup attempt on July 15th, 2016.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, numerous deputy ministers, political party representatives, and military officials were present at the commemoration ceremony.

Ylmaz and Yerlikaya spoke with the families and placed carnations on the graves of those martyred on July 15th during the ceremony.

Yerlikaya underscored the significance of July 15 in a statement on the social media platform X, asserting that it will forever remain in the national memory.

"Some unforgettable dates and vital points change the course of history, defining nations. Nations etch these historical events in their memories.

"These are monuments that will never fade from the memory of our nation,"

"We will not forget July 15th; we will not let it be forgotten!" the statement concluded.

Yılmaz also shared a post on X, saying, "On the 8th anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt, we remembered our heroes who were martyred while defending their state, nation, and independence."