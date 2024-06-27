Vets provide medical, mental care to wildfire-affected animals

Vets provide medical, mental care to wildfire-affected animals

ADANA
Vets provide medical, mental care to wildfire-affected animals

A group of veterinarians have administered treatment to animals injured in the last week’s major wildfire in the country’s southeast while also providing therapy to mitigate the trauma of the deadly event.

The fire, which ignited in Diyarbakır's Çınar district late on June 20, rapidly proliferated and engulfed residential areas in both Diyarbakır and the neighboring province of Mardin. Authorities initially reported the death toll as 12, but the number rose to 15 as three more victims succumbed to their injuries in the following days.

The blaze led to the death of 924 sheep and goats.

Two NGOs journeyed to the affected region, purchasing 30 wounded sheep and transporting them to the southern province of Adana. Those sheep in critical condition were later sent to a treatment center in the western city of İzmir equipped with a burn unit, while the remaining ones were relocated to a farm in the city for ongoing treatment under veterinary supervision.

Veterinarian Samet Tutar remarked that the animals' health is gradually improving, adding that they are also receiving psychological support.

"Here, we administer intravenous fluids regularly, apply medication and use burn ointments. They will regain their health in a short time. Initially, they had stopped eating and drinking, but now they have resumed.”

“Being by the lakeside will be psychologically beneficial for them, allowing them to drink from the lake. They have emerged from a catastrophe and are beginning to relax. Many had tears streaming down their faces. We have enveloped this place with love and are providing them with a sanctuary of tranquility,” he said.

Another vet Görkem Ağdaş stated that their objective was to save the sheep with a chance of survival.

"We conducted a field survey there and negotiated with their owners to purchase them. They are very happy here. In this serene environment, they will overcome this trauma. They can cool off in the lake and graze in the open pastures."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra
LATEST NEWS

  1. EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

    EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

  2. Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

    Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

  3. 'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

    'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

  4. Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections

    Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections

  5. Women's rights activists paint Rome's Spanish Steps red

    Women's rights activists paint Rome's Spanish Steps red
Recommended
Kilyos shores emerge as premier spot for kitesurfers

Kilyos shores emerge as premier spot for kitesurfers
Türkiye’s 1st AI lecturer teaches behavioral sciences

Türkiye’s 1st AI lecturer teaches behavioral sciences
Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party

Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party
Hundreds of suspects nabbed in nationwide drug ops

Hundreds of suspects nabbed in nationwide drug ops
Parliament ceremony honors former FM Yaşar Yakış

Parliament ceremony honors former FM Yaşar Yakış
Ankara expects concrete anti-terrorism measures from NATO allies

Ankara expects 'concrete anti-terrorism measures' from NATO allies
Parliament delays recess to address key proposals

Parliament delays recess to address key proposals
WORLD 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with tsunami waves expected along some coastlines.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has committed up to 25 million euros to Turkish private equity fund Mediterra Capital Partners III (Mediterra III).

SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿