Vets provide medical, mental care to wildfire-affected animals

ADANA

A group of veterinarians have administered treatment to animals injured in the last week’s major wildfire in the country’s southeast while also providing therapy to mitigate the trauma of the deadly event.

The fire, which ignited in Diyarbakır's Çınar district late on June 20, rapidly proliferated and engulfed residential areas in both Diyarbakır and the neighboring province of Mardin. Authorities initially reported the death toll as 12, but the number rose to 15 as three more victims succumbed to their injuries in the following days.

The blaze led to the death of 924 sheep and goats.

Two NGOs journeyed to the affected region, purchasing 30 wounded sheep and transporting them to the southern province of Adana. Those sheep in critical condition were later sent to a treatment center in the western city of İzmir equipped with a burn unit, while the remaining ones were relocated to a farm in the city for ongoing treatment under veterinary supervision.

Veterinarian Samet Tutar remarked that the animals' health is gradually improving, adding that they are also receiving psychological support.

"Here, we administer intravenous fluids regularly, apply medication and use burn ointments. They will regain their health in a short time. Initially, they had stopped eating and drinking, but now they have resumed.”

“Being by the lakeside will be psychologically beneficial for them, allowing them to drink from the lake. They have emerged from a catastrophe and are beginning to relax. Many had tears streaming down their faces. We have enveloped this place with love and are providing them with a sanctuary of tranquility,” he said.

Another vet Görkem Ağdaş stated that their objective was to save the sheep with a chance of survival.

"We conducted a field survey there and negotiated with their owners to purchase them. They are very happy here. In this serene environment, they will overcome this trauma. They can cool off in the lake and graze in the open pastures."