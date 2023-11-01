Vets look after animals despite harsh weather

Vets look after animals despite harsh weather

KARS
Vets look after animals despite harsh weather

 

Two female veterinarians in the eastern province of Kars, undeterred by the harsh winter conditions, tirelessly traverse village to village to provide health care services to a wide range of animals, from large livestock to dogs.

The 27-year-old Elif Ekiz and 36-year-old Alev Tazegül visit farms and barns in villages and towns to help animals recover from diseases and provide vaccinations against contagious illnesses.

In addition to ensuring the identification of newborn animals by tagging them, the team also educates livestock owners on ways to prevent outbreaks of diseases. Ekiz and Tazegül administer brucellosis vaccines to newborn calves and rabies vaccines to cats and dogs. Despite the challenging conditions, they expressed their dedication to their work.

"The reactions of animals are not always predictable. Of course, this job can be demanding, especially the challenging climate conditions of Kars. Nevertheless, we believe that we have successfully carried out our work with my colleague," Tazegül remarked while administering vaccinations in a village 15 kilometers from Kars.

Noting that due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the region last year, Tazegül said that they have vaccinated animals three times this year.

"Now, we are not only identifying untagged animals but also providing vaccinations against foot-and-mouth disease, sheep pox, anthrax and brucellosis for newborn calves,” she added.

Ekiz, for his part, emphasized the importance of monitoring the health of animals to ensure the production of healthy food in the country, saying, "We are working to identify all our animals to control the movement of animals in the Eastern Anatolia Region."

"The vaccination efforts vary depending on the size of the villages. While some villages have 3,000 to 4,000 animals, in others, we are vaccinating 500 to 600 animals,” Ekiz noted.

Producer Mehti Çinkılıç expressed great satisfaction with the services provided by the two veterinarians, noting that they have been able to find solutions to various problems.

He praised the women for administering animal vaccines efficiently and for their cautious and systematic approach to their work. He concluded, "Of course, women should be present in every profession."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Influencer detained over money laundering

Influencer detained over money laundering
LATEST NEWS

  1. Influencer detained over money laundering

    Influencer detained over money laundering

  2. Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

    Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

  3. Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

    Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

  4. Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

    Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

  5. Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp

    Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp
Recommended
Turkish, Greek boats clash in Aegean waters

Turkish, Greek boats clash in Aegean waters
Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake

Ceremony held to commemorate people killed in İzmir quake
100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary

100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary
Top-ranked student fights to restore lost grades

Top-ranked student fights to restore lost grades
Expert calls for protection of town hosting endemic species

Expert calls for protection of town hosting endemic species
Drought-resilient seeds alleviate sunflower crisis

Drought-resilient seeds alleviate sunflower crisis
WORLD Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading US sanctions to ship electronic components for weapons used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine, authorities said.
ECONOMY We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable high growth level, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, also vowing to reinstate fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.