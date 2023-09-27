Veteran journalist Hıfzı Topuz dies at 100

ISTANBUL
Hıfzı Topuz, a veteran journalist and writer, has passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy of extensive contributions to the Turkish press.

Topuz's demise has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from politicians, fellow journalists and press professional organizations.

Born in Istanbul in 1923, Topuz was a Galatasaray High School graduate and later obtained his degree in law from Istanbul University. Topuz then completed his master's degree at the University of Strasbourg and subsequently earned his doctorate in journalism at the Strasbourg Faculty of Law.

Throughout his career, Topuz served as a lecturer, teaching courses on press, radio and TV history, as well as international communication and political communication at Anadolu University, Istanbul University and Galatasaray University. In addition to his teaching career, Topuz penned more than 50 books.

Over the years, he received several prestigious awards in recognition of his outstanding work, such as the Burhan Felek Press Service Award in 1998, the Turkish Journalists Association (TGC) (TGC) Press Freedom Award in 2003 and the Nazım Hikmet Friendship Award in 2020.

Following the news of his passing, numerous figures and organizations within the media industry expressed their heartfelt condolences.

The TGC, in a statement, mourned the loss of Topuz, a former chair of the honorary board and one of their most esteemed members. The Contemporary Journalists' Association (ÇGD) also took to X to express their sadness at Topuz's passing.

