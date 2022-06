Verdi’s masterpiece, ‘Falstaff’ Opera at AKM

ISTANBUL

Giuseppe Verdi’s the ‘Falstaff’ opera will be staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet on June 15 at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) - Türk Telekom Opera Hall. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘The Merry Wife of Windsor’ and ‘Henry V,’ the play is the last masterpiece by Verdi.