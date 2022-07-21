Venice pushes tourists to drink from fountains and shun plastic

  • July 21 2022 07:00:00

Venice pushes tourists to drink from fountains and shun plastic

VENICE
Venice pushes tourists to drink from fountains and shun plastic

In Venice, which welcomes millions of visitors each year, tourism contributes to between 28 and 40 percent of garbage production depending on the season, according to local government data, including piles and piles of plastic water bottles.

To combat the waste, local authorities now promote the use of refillable water bottles by calling tourists’ attention to the vast network of drinking water fountains dotting the squares and alleys of the watery city.

“In the historic center, there are 126 fountains spread over the area, they’re easy to find, there’s one nearly every 100 meters,” said architect Alberto Chinellato in his city hall office overlooking the Rialto Bridge.

To make things even easier, water distribution company Veritas has launched an app showing a map with all the nearest fountains.

“Encouraging the use of free drinking water certainly produces less waste... but also brings fewer bottles in the historic center, which means less pollution and less transport,” said Chinellato.

At the centrally located Hotel Flora, owner Gioele Romanelli has also decided to contribute to the crusade against plastic by educating his guests.

“We simply had a card printed on which we pointed out the fountains of Venice with a little blue drop,” said Romanelli, proudly displaying a copy on a small bistro table.

“Not only with a refillable bottle, but also by recycling a small water bottle you can keep all day,” said the 49-year-old hotelier.
At check-in, guests are briefed about Venice’s “good water.”

“They are sometimes surprised to learn that the water in Venice is drinkable,” he said.

“With this small gesture, our customers can actively participate in the battle against plastic,” he said, seeing it as a way, in a city with “an insane number of tourists,” to give them a certain sense of responsibility.

Venice is quickly recovering its tourist traffic following the coronavirus pandemic that robbed it of its economic lifeline. But after reaching a total of 5.5 million visitors in 2019, eclipsing the city center’s 50,000 inhabitants, officials are trying to limit arrivals.

From January, day visitors will pay a tax they’ve been able to avoid until now by not staying overnight.

WORLD Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  2. Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

    Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

  3. Türkiye, Greece at odds over ‘kokoreç’

    Türkiye, Greece at odds over ‘kokoreç’

  4. Mandatory for taxi drivers to ask documents from foreigners

    Mandatory for taxi drivers to ask documents from foreigners

  5. BIPO features Gülsin Onay to remember Adnan Saygun

    BIPO features Gülsin Onay to remember Adnan Saygun
Recommended
Restoration needed to revive Santa Ruins for tourism

Restoration needed to revive Santa Ruins for tourism
Brad Pitt says retirement still a long way off

Brad Pitt says retirement still a long way off
Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya

Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya
Ukraine’s reopening cinemas offer refuge from reality

Ukraine’s reopening cinemas offer refuge from reality 
Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are ‘missing’ after aneurysms

Emilia Clarke says parts of her brain are ‘missing’ after aneurysms
‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’ fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns

‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’ fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns
WORLD Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president Thursday to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he will remain in power amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

ECONOMY Türkiye preparing for flexible working models

Türkiye preparing for flexible working models

Recent statements by Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin have brought the concept of flexible working on to the country’s agenda.

SPORTS Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

In an effort to bring attention to the road safety of cyclists, who often become victims of accidents due to drivers’ negligence on the roads, members of a cyclist club in the Black Sea province of Düzce held a demonstration by lying on the asphalt floor and stopping traffic on a busy road for a minute “to get noticed.”