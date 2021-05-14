Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

  • May 14 2021 10:28:00

Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

CARACAS-Agence France-Presse
Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela’s electoral authority on May 13 announced mayoral and gubernatorial elections for November 21 as President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition made moves to restart stalled talks.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido on May 11 proposed to restart negotiations and offered the "progressive lifting" of international sanctions against Maduro and his allies if they agreed to "free and fair elections: presidential, parliamentary, regional and municipal with international observation and support."

On May 12, Maduro said he would agree to "meet with all the opposition" with the help of the European Union and Norway.

Norway has taken on the role of mediator between the government and the opposition, with Venezuela mired in political and economic crises. Maduro’s government left the talks in 2019.

The November vote would be the first since the 2020 legislative elections boycotted by the opposition, which also refused to take part in the presidential poll that saw Maduro re-elected in 2018.

Last week, the opposition hit out at the regime after the new parliament dominated by Maduro allies named pro-government figures to the top electoral body.

local,

WORLD Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  3. Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

    Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 44,059 as daily cases hit 11,534

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 44,059 as daily cases hit 11,534

  5. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders
Recommended
Pipeline hack fuels gas crunch; US suspects Russian origins

Pipeline hack fuels gas crunch; US suspects Russian origins
US lifts indoor mask guidance for vaccinated people

US lifts indoor mask guidance for vaccinated people
Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion as attacks intensify

Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion as attacks intensify
Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen
World could have prevented COVID catastrophe: Pandemic panel

World could have prevented COVID catastrophe: Pandemic panel
Republicans oust Trump critic Cheney from leadership

Republicans oust Trump critic Cheney from leadership
WORLD Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela’s electoral authority on May 13 announced mayoral and gubernatorial elections for November 21 as President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition made moves to restart stalled talks.
ECONOMY Tech zones exports reach $5.8 billion

Tech zones exports reach $5.8 billion

The amount of total exports from Turkey’s 87 Technology Development Zones has reached $5.8 billion in 21 years, according to data by the Industry and Technology Ministry.
SPORTS Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion

Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion

The 2021 Turkish Süper Lig champion will be decided on May 15 when a fierce battle between the major Istanbul clubs, Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, is completed.