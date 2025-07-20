Vehicle mobility in Türkiye triples over two decades

Vehicle mobility in Türkiye triples over two decades

ISTANBUL
Vehicle mobility in Türkiye triples over two decades

Türkiye has seen a dramatic increase in road transportation activity over the last 22 years, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The number of registered vehicles rose from 8.5 million in 2001 to approximately 32 million today, while the average travel speed has more than doubled, from 40 kilometers per hour to nearly 90 kilometers per hour, he said.

Uraloğlu said that the number of passenger cars per 1,000 people in Türkiye reached 194, underscoring the growing reliance on personal vehicles.

He added that traffic volumes have shown consistent growth, particularly in metropolitan transit corridors and key regional routes such as the Black Sea Coastal Highway.

The busiest areas included the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, which handles around 240,000 vehicles daily, and the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, with 190,000 vehicles per day, according to the minister.

Sections of the Istanbul–Tekirdağ state road and highways connecting to Istanbul Airport also exceeded a daily traffic average of 100,000 vehicles, while parts of the Istanbul–Kocaeli corridor recorded over 70,000 daily vehicle movements.

According to the General Directorate of Highways (KGM) 2024 traffic volume statistics, Türkiye’s road infrastructure has kept pace with rising demand.

The country expanded its divided highway network from 6,101 kilometers to 29,771 kilometers, connecting all 77 provinces via safer and more efficient roads, said Uraloğlıu.

“This expanded network now accounts for 44 percent of the total road system, while 84 percent of all road traffic is carried on these upgraded routes,” he added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

    Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

  2. Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

    Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

  3. Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

    Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

  4. Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

    Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

  5. Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

    Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
Recommended
Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines
Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces

Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces
Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue

Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue
US tariffs, laws push Stellantis into $2.7 billion net loss

US tariffs, laws push Stellantis into $2.7 billion net loss
Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares

Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares
Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey

Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey
ECB expected to hold rates as Trump tariff uncertainty lingers

ECB expected to hold rates as Trump tariff uncertainty lingers
WORLD Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

The U.N. food agency accused Israel of using tanks, snipers and other weapons to fire on a crowd of Palestinians seeking food aid, in what the territory's Health Ministry said was one of the deadliest days for aid seekers in over 21 months of war.  
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿